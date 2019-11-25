Barista Saves the Day! Cafe Worker Floors Thief Trying to Steal Donation Box

They are not superheroes for just making you the perfect cuppa joe early in the morning, but turns out baristas are superheroes in real life as well.

An incident that took place at Desco Lounge, Parkgate Shopping Centre near Solihull, West Midlands saw a barista tackling a suspected thief. The person allegedly tried to steal a donation box for terminally ill children, barely minutes after the cafe opened.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the man, who was wearing a hooded attire, swiped the charity donation box off the counter of the cafe before making a dash for it. However, a brave and quick-thinking staff member managed to tackle the brazen thief down on the ground until enforcement arrived to nab him.

The report states that the Barista grabbed the alleged thief and took him down, even as the man tried desperately to flee. However, the it managed to keep hold on to him with both arms, before dragging him in as another cafe member rushed over to lock the door and keep the suspect inside the cafe as they awaited the arrival of the cops.

Police arrived around twenty minutes later, but by then the alleged man had been let go, albeit empty-handed.

Officers praised the cafe's actions but advised members of the public to not put themselves in such risky situation, the report further revealed.

Turns out, the charity box was for the Make a Wish foundation, a charity that fulfills wishes of terminally ill children, as per the report.

