Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Barista Saves the Day! Cafe Worker Floors Thief Trying to Steal Donation Box

The person allegedly tried to steal a donation box for terminally ill children, barely minutes after the cafe opened.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 25, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Barista Saves the Day! Cafe Worker Floors Thief Trying to Steal Donation Box
Video grab.

They are not superheroes for just making you the perfect cuppa joe early in the morning, but turns out baristas are superheroes in real life as well.

An incident that took place at Desco Lounge, Parkgate Shopping Centre near Solihull, West Midlands saw a barista tackling a suspected thief. The person allegedly tried to steal a donation box for terminally ill children, barely minutes after the cafe opened.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the man, who was wearing a hooded attire, swiped the charity donation box off the counter of the cafe before making a dash for it. However, a brave and quick-thinking staff member managed to tackle the brazen thief down on the ground until enforcement arrived to nab him.

The report states that the Barista grabbed the alleged thief and took him down, even as the man tried desperately to flee. However, the it managed to keep hold on to him with both arms, before dragging him in as another cafe member rushed over to lock the door and keep the suspect inside the cafe as they awaited the arrival of the cops.

Police arrived around twenty minutes later, but by then the alleged man had been let go, albeit empty-handed.

Officers praised the cafe's actions but advised members of the public to not put themselves in such risky situation, the report further revealed.

Turns out, the charity box was for the Make a Wish foundation, a charity that fulfills wishes of terminally ill children, as per the report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram