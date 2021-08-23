Baristas Reveal Some of the Craziest, 'Ridiculous' Customized Orders at Starbucks

A cup of coffee is a beloved beverage for a lot of reasons. However, as much as the reasons there are to love it, less are the varieties of the beverage. Depending on the proportion of milk in the coffee, there are roughly a dozen ways to have your ‘cup of joy.’Not for Starbucks customers, though. To stand out in the competition, Starbucks allow their customers to customize their beverages, and the baristas are getting tired of the creativity that the customers have to offer.

Many baristas think that the orders can get complex and equally ridiculous at times, which also affects their efficiency to work and complete orders on time. Moreover, the customers loading their beverage with modifications also have to face disappointment since the perfectly proportionate drink they had in their mind is different than what they have in hand.

A Business Insider report delved deeper into the custom, and baristas brought insights -some hilarious and some ridiculous -on the table. “Many orders are inspired from TikTok. Some of the things I see are simply disgusting. I have made Frappuccino that literally had no room for milk in them due to the out-of-control modifications,” said one barista. Another said, “They think the more they add, the fancier they are. I can’t imagine someone finishing the drink they order.”

Some freakishly creative orders that haunt the baristas include customers demanding cake pops and brownie-blended coffees, drinks with blended egg bites, and blended banana and milk as a base for a latte. “People order these drinks and show us pictures, which are clearly edited. Then they get upset if their drinks don’t resemble the pictures,” said one barista.

While most customizations are reasonable and help baristas and customers find the right drink, many are just outright crazy.

