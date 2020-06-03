Barking Deer Rescued from Farmer's House in Odisha after Tip-off

Forest Department officials on Tuesday rescued an Indian muntjac (Barking Deer) from the house of a farmer in Odisha’s Nayagarh.

The team of the forest department was sent to the farm house of the an influential farmer after a tip-off, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj Dhamdhere was quoted as saying by ANI.

Odisha: An Indian muntjac (barking deer) was rescued from a farmer's house in Nayagarh, in a raid by forest officials. (02.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/SnuDlv1nVa — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

“An informer told us that the barking deer was being kept at the house of a farmer, Padmcharan Manjhi. We, therefore, sent a team which conducted a raid and rescued the deer. It’s health condition is quite all right,” Dhamdhere said.

The farmer was not present at his house at the time of the raid, but later came forward and said during questioning that the deer was given to him by a police officer.

“Upon further questioning, the farmer said that the deer was given to him by a police officer 8 days back. We have registered a case against the farmer under the Wildlife Protection Act. We have also sent a notice to the police officer asking him to reply within 3 days,” Dhamdhere said.

He added that an inquiry of the police officer in question will also be started within 1-2 days.