Baroda's MS University Cancelled Comedian Kunal Kamra's Show for Being 'Anti-National'

Funny political views are apparently literal and not all that funny.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Comedy is becoming less and less of a laughing matter.

Comedian Kunal Kamra, famous for his podcast Shut Up Ya, Kunal who had spoken up in January for the backlash he received for having 'political opinions' and making jokes based on them. He mentioned in that post how often organizers have cancelled on his shows because of this reason.

Now, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda also cancelled his show, for being "anti-national."

But this was not informed to the comedian personally.

In a Twitter post, he shares how he got to know about his show being cancelled from the news itself.



The tweet shows how he had to find out that his show was cancelled from the news instead of having the organizers of the event communicate it to him.

According to The Times of India article, the show which was scheduled for August 11 was cancelled after the Vice-Chancellor received a petition from eleven ex-students which stated that the show was "some ideological conspiracy to pollute the minds of Barodian youth ahead of 2019."

And while Kamra's tweets are often political and sometimes can be seen under the vaguely defined term of 'anti-national,' people seem to forget that he is a comedian and most of these are jokes.




Clearly, the eleven-member ex-student team that petitioned for his cancellation seem to have missed the joke.

Kamra, however, deals with the business of cancellation with humor and 'cool-ness', the picture he shared showing how he is celebrating his present day-off for just learning that he has a future day-off too!

