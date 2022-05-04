Bartender Wins the Internet for Simple Move to Safeguard a Woman at the Bar

Even as instances of harassment and abuse of women at the hands of men keep popping up almost every day, small occurrences like the one we are going to tell you about may restore your faith in humanity. Not every man takes it up as his responsibility to protect women from potential stalkers or creeps but a bartender did it.

The internet community has been praising the bartender for making a simple move that safeguarded a female customer. Laura Motta turned to Twitter on April 29 to describe how a quick-thinking employee was able to pass on a hidden message to keep her safe from a man sitting at the bar.

Was at a bar alone yesterday when the bartender said, “Hey, check out this text from my sister!” He showed me his phone and it said, “Do not, under any circumstances, get into a conversation with the guy sitting on your right.” Men, if you are in a position to do this, DO THIS.— Laura Motta (@guttersniper) April 29, 2022

She said she was alone at a bar when the bartender, very discreetly, showed her a message on his phone on the pretext of showing her a message from his sister. The text on the phone instead read, “Do not, under any circumstances, get into a conversation with the guy sitting on your right.” Laura then urged other men to do the same to help other women, if they are in a position to do so.

Laura’s tweet has subsequently gone viral, with more than 93,000 retweets. Hundreds of people have raced to the comments section to applaud the bartender for discreetly putting her safety first while sharing similar anecdotes.

One woman commented that she stopped dancing with a guy at a country club after he said something inappropriate but the guy started grabbing her by the arm before the bouncers took him away. “So thankful for men that watch out for all women,” she said. A man, who was employed as a door guy at the bar, revealed that he had one simple trick to make sure women were safe.

“If a woman was leaving with a guy and she’s well beyond her limit and can’t stay awake, I’d stop them and tell the guy to call her phone. If the guy did not have her number, the woman was not leaving with him," he said. Another woman revealed how a well-meaning bartender had pulled her glass towards himself and placed a coaster on top after she had to visit the washroom.

