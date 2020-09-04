BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Batman' Robert Pattinson Tested Covid-19 Positive and Everyone Had the Same Joke

Robert Pattinson / News18.

Robert Pattinson / News18.

British actor Robert Pattinson, who will be seen in highly-anticipated 'Batman' movie, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Buzz Staff

"Bat ---> man ---> Batman."

If you haven't gotten the memo yet, bats are the new monsters of the post-COVID-19 world.

More than 2.5 crore people across the globe have already been affected by the deadly infection and the mammals of the "night" have directly come under the scrutiny for spreading new coronavirus to humans - SARS-CoV-2. British actor Robert Pattinson is the newest member to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Movie studio Warner Bros said in a statement that a member of The Batman production in Britain had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. Filming is temporarily paused, the studio's statement added, but did not say for how long. The highly-anticipated movie, in which Pattinson stars as the comic book hero, has been a talking point on social media.

With so much interest around the upcoming movie and the never-ending love the fans have for the Twilight actor, the news caused a major upset to Pattinson followers.

You had seen them coming, didn't you? Batman getting the bat disease was the joke that wrote itself.

Jokes aside, if Pattinson did contract the disease as the reports suggest, we do hope the actor recovers soon and returns to flying. No? Sorry.

