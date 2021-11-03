Bat Wins New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year' Award and Netizens Have Questions

Pekapeka-tou-roa, a long-tailed bat that is one of New Zealand’s two native land mammals, has won the country’s Bird of the Year award. However, this had led to a controversy in the country as the title has been awarded to a native mammal instead of a bird. The award hosted by Forest and Bird (an independent conservation organization) is given after an annual competition. In this unique battle, New Zealanders rank their favourite birds out of the country’s 200-odd native species. It also helps in raising awareness of their ecological plight.

Pekapeka-tou-roa was added to the New Zealand’s Bird of the Year list by Forest and Bird. While adding it, the organization said, “these flying furballs are threatened by the same problems as our native birds – predators, habitat loss and climate change”. Forest and Bird allowed a native mammal to enter the competition for the first time.

Announcing the winner of the competition, the organization added many people in the country don’t even know that Pekapeka-tou-roa exists.

A huge congratulations to the pekapeka long-tailed bat for winning #BirdoftheYear 2021! 🦇🏆Despite being our only endemic land mammal, most people don't even know they exist, which makes their win even more outstanding. pic.twitter.com/dZEMNn7t5H — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) October 31, 2021

Pekapeka-tou-roa has become the first mammal and first non-bird winner in contest history.

Soon after the winner was announced, people took to social media to call the competition a “farce” and many were also demanding the “recount” of votes. Some even mocked the competition and said that the next year’s Bird of Year can be given to a fish or a snake. However, many voters applauded the victory of the long-tailed bat.

Here are a few reactions:-

at least, it's not a baseball bat— comandante (@ComandanteEdit) November 1, 2021

"..only endemic land mammal…"The pekapeka-tou-poto (Short tailed bat) is sad at this erasure… — Matt Smillie (@Foomanz) October 31, 2021

i demand a recount— iz 🦋🌈 (@willow_iz) October 31, 2021

Thank you for bringing awareness to this amazing species ❤️— Sophianeⵣ is Team Hoary🦇🦇 (@HonkIfUrHoary) October 31, 2021

I am deeply disappointed in this. Sure, raising awareness for conservation is an admirable goal, but the Bird of the Year should be a BIRD. This is worse than last year's voter fraud, and has eroded faith in the Democratic process. #BlackBilledGull #SeaBirdsNotTreeBirds (or bats)— Jake Laurence (@jimi_thaaang) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Forest & Bird spokesperson Laura Keown released a statement on the ongoing controversy. He said that even though the country’s bats are incredible, but they are being endangered.

“They live side-by-side with our native birds, roost in hollow trees, and only come out at night to feast on insects,” he said.

