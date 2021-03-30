Bathroom Carpets to Covid, Twitter Lists All the 'Stuff That Should Not Exist' in Viral Trend

What is that one or multiple things you ever looked at and wondered why do they even exist? Some things that make you cringe, feel disgusted and horrified, or set you to think about their purpose in life and so on. Well, if you too have something similar in mind and silently wish you could ban that from Earth, you might want to join the Twitter trend and add on to the hashtag, ‘#StuffThatShouldNotExist’.

The hilarious trend shows people sharing snaps of things like carpet in the bathroom, pineapple on pizza and so on to highlight the meaninglessness of their existence!

So here this is. You are about to see a series of things and wonder how are they even there or how do people even come up with such ideas! So lean back and cringe at a list of ‘stuff that should not exist’.

People who kill animals for "fun"#StuffThatShouldNotExist pic.twitter.com/oi6dEkIcxw— Is your name Michael Diamond? Nah, mine's Clarence (@SethFromThe716) March 28, 2021

#StuffThatShouldNotExistA 6 pack of hot dogs with an 8 pack of buns. Seriously, change one. pic.twitter.com/cakMd4E3RO— KK Garrett (@garrett_kk) March 28, 2021

These containers that the entire world can hear you opening #StuffThatShouldNotExist pic.twitter.com/SaIqV862Ja— RewardingGrin (@RewardingGrin) March 29, 2021

Twitter is often flooded with such similar trends. In one of the latest, the social media was saw a list of things millennials miss and a thread ‘You had to be there’ was one such thing that the world of Internet pulled up recently.

From hit TV show of yesteryear’s to snacks that one cannot find in markets now, netizens shared several things on Twitter in this latest trend. This and so much more has reminded the netizens of times that have gone by and times that were simpler.