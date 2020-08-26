BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Batman Fans Have Already Decoded the Secret Message Left By the Riddler From the Trailer

Image Credits: YouTube/Warner Bros.

Image Credits: YouTube/Warner Bros.

Lies seem to be the common thread through The Riddler's appearance in the trailer, and there may be some kind of connection between lies and Batman, or Bruce Wayne's family.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
"What does a liar do when he's dead?"

The new teaser-trailer of Batman has taken the world by storm. The latest addition to the DC universe, the trailer promises something missing from the other movies so far: The darkest. And no, we don't mean dimly lit.

The new trailer, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman shows the Dark Knight mercilessly punching a goon, almost to death.

Director Matt Reeves revealed at the convention that this version of The Batman isn't an origin story but will "touch upon his origins." The film takes place two years into Bruce Wayne's career as The Batman, where he is still a vigilante.

The trailer, at a length of a little less than three minutes, shows a strikingly darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. A henious crime has been committed by The Riddler and he has left a cryptic code to draw out the Batman.

While fans can't wait for the movie, a shot from the trailer of the Riddler's message to Batman, has gone viral on the Internet as everyone turned sleuths to try and crack the code.

And turns out - people already have!

The riddle first left for Batman is on what appears to be a greeting card, and asks, "What does a liar do when he's dead?"

"Haven't a clue?" the riddle continues. "Let's play a game, just me and you." Below the riddle are symbols, leaving fans to pause, take a screenshot and figure out the riddle.

There is little doubt about the lying part. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano, is seen duct-taping a character in the intro, and "NO MORE LIES" is written on his face. 'Lies' seem to be the common thread through The Riddler's appearance in the trailer, and there may be some kind of connection between lies and Batman, or Bruce Wayne's family.

Fans have also speculated that the nifty piece of wordplay could in fact hint at something darker - adding to the 'origin story' bit of Batman.

The Batman is set to be released next year in 2021, and also stars Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Andy Serkis.

