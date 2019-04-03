LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him Down

'Batman is safe and alive in Kelowna'.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him Down
Comic book heroes can be very influential, especially for those who have a taste for local vigilantism. Maybe that's the reason for a man dressed as Batman showed up in a town in British Columbia and offered to save the day and fight crime.

The hilarious incident took place in Kelowna where it was recorded by a local motorist. The video made its way to social media and has since been going insanely viral.

In it, a man, clearly dressed as Marvel's superhero Batman, in full Bat-fatigues, approached cops standing outside a house in what looked like an active crime scene. It looked like he apparently offers to help with the situation.

Thankfully, this Batman was not as reckless as the real Batman who would never have sought permission and instead just caught the bad guys. However, the initially bemused cops in the video can be seen eventually turning down the superhero's "services" as he can be seen walking away, somewhat dejected, back to his "Bat Mobile".

Oh, yeah, did you think Batman did not have a Bat-Mobile? Of course he did. It may not have been the decked up, super high-tech and ultra expensive version that Bruce Wayne drives around in Gotham. But netizens agreed that the Bat Truck was perfect for Kelowna's own Batman. Some apparent Kelownians even said that they had seen the truck before but had never known that it was really the "Batman's" truck.




Many priceless reactions on social media ensued.



































