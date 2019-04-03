'Batman' Shows up to Save the Day in British Columbia, Cops Turn Him Down
'Batman is safe and alive in Kelowna'.
Source: Twitter
The hilarious incident took place in Kelowna where it was recorded by a local motorist. The video made its way to social media and has since been going insanely viral.
In it, a man, clearly dressed as Marvel's superhero Batman, in full Bat-fatigues, approached cops standing outside a house in what looked like an active crime scene. It looked like he apparently offers to help with the situation.
Thankfully, this Batman was not as reckless as the real Batman who would never have sought permission and instead just caught the bad guys. However, the initially bemused cops in the video can be seen eventually turning down the superhero's "services" as he can be seen walking away, somewhat dejected, back to his "Bat Mobile".
Oh, yeah, did you think Batman did not have a Bat-Mobile? Of course he did. It may not have been the decked up, super high-tech and ultra expensive version that Bruce Wayne drives around in Gotham. But netizens agreed that the Bat Truck was perfect for Kelowna's own Batman. Some apparent Kelownians even said that they had seen the truck before but had never known that it was really the "Batman's" truck.
I've seen the truck, never noticed the driver! https://t.co/DwTfM2i473— QBBQ.ca (@QBBQ_) March 31, 2019
Many priceless reactions on social media ensued.
For the last time, Batman does not kill. He drives a pick-up truck and lives in Canada helping out small-town cops. https://t.co/2Hi7n70DX8— Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) March 27, 2019
Canadian Batman gets rebuffed by the cops. I bet this happens all the time. From this morning's @98KUPD Brady Report - https://t.co/Srw3befQtn— Dick Toledo (@DickToledo) March 29, 2019
Batman putting lives at risk - Kelowna News - https://t.co/fBhxYo0qy7 https://t.co/Q8UN4q6svn— News JS Canada (@newsjsca) March 27, 2019
@DennisA79329307 Yes it's true. Batman was in Kelowna BC. https://t.co/1lHjsKMh4s— Sheriann Baker 🇨🇦 (@Sparkiestgerm) March 31, 2019
Batman—alive and well in Kelowna, BC🇨🇦— Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) March 30, 2019
📹 Melissa Parent pic.twitter.com/Qzi1yaF252
It might be time for this guy to pump the brakes on his cosplaying.https://t.co/glOOd6RmjK— Q92.9 FM Pittsburgh (@Q929FM) March 30, 2019
Only in Kelowna.....https://t.co/27K8QFCrW1— The Daily Caw (@Lou_Levangie) March 30, 2019
It’s not a scene you see every day: Batman offering assistance to police. Last Friday in Kelowna, a man dressed in a Batman suit approached a residential area where police had their guns drawn. https://t.co/yTAuPb68UI— JUSTIN ANDERSON | Mix97 (@AndersonMIX97) March 27, 2019
The police in Kelowna were in an armed standoff outside of a house on Saturday . . . when a guy in a full Batman costume walked up and tried to help.— CJAY 92 (@CJAY92) March 29, 2019
The police did not take Bruce Wayne up on his offer....#JesseAndJD #CJAY92 pic.twitter.com/GzIUSAjbr1
Not the Hero That Kelowna Needs - Batman Sent Away From Active Crime Scene https://t.co/OHbJE1IpKg via @YouTube— RO (@RO71305) March 30, 2019
iN VIDEO: This looks like a job for Batman (or not) #Kelowna @KelownaRCMP https://t.co/BQLpF31yzN pic.twitter.com/S1ozQzerik— Infonews Kamloops (@InfoNewsKam) March 27, 2019
Today's WTF moment comes from Canada. A dude dressed up as Batman to help police in a standoff with a gunman. Yes. He arrived ion his Bat Truck, too. https://t.co/bqbQRDx9dZ— Bert Weiss (@BertShowBert) March 29, 2019
