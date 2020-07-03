Batman with Ukulele Vs Spider-Man with Bagpipes: Who Will Win 'Theme Song Battle'?

Spider-Man and Batman are two of the greatest superheroes in history. Now, a video has surfaced on Twitter, showcasing a ‘theme song battle’ between Batman and Spider-man.

The post has created buzz for all sincere reasons as it has the two superheroes in their inanest fight ever where they clashed with musical instruments!

I didn’t expect that 😭😭 🕷 pic.twitter.com/qdsp5vSUjI — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 30, 2020

In the 35-second-clip, one can see a person who has donned a Batman suit, strumming of the superhero animated series theme song on his ukulele. Right in the midst of the greatest detective's ballad, a man in a Spider-Man suit rides in within seconds and takes things to a whole new level. And it happens! The biggest street fight after Spiderman enters the frame and interrupts Batman’s soulful rendition.

The web slinger suit shows up on a unicycle in circles around The Dark Knight. The wall crawler is playing bagpipes and not just that he also flames shots out from the bagpipes aiming at the Caped Crusader.

To add to the sorrows of Batman, Spidey in a facial covering shoots his webs at Batman. The web hits the ever-stoic Batman right in the face who snaps and screams, "Come on!"

In the end, the DC superhero is left wondering after receiving the beating from a fire spouting web slinger, while Spider-Man exits the screen, riding off into sunset.

The post has collected over 2 million views and 22k likes, since shared.