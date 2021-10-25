Bats are Worshipped as Guardian Angels for Children in This Andhra Pradesh Village

Bats might have been in the news in the past two years as the source of coronavirus, but people from this village in Andhra Pradesh look up to these mammals as guardian angels for their children. At Nadavalur village of Ramachandrapupram mandal in Chittoor district, bats (Gabbilam in Telugu), which are believed to have the powers to bestow good health on children, are worshipped.

The tamarind trees, where most of the bats reside, have become prayer sites around the village. An arch invites the people to the site wherein 11 tamarind trees provide permanent shelter to the bats.

In this ritual that dates back to many generations, families bring sick children to the trees and bathe them. Then they rock the kids to make them get rid of ailments and tie a tie a cloth around the tree branches. They pray to the bats to restore good health to their children. It has been reported that anyone who harms the bats are tied around the trees and thrashed. The villagers said bats are worshipped in villages of Karnataka and Maharashtra, too.

