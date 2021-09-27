Bats Go Out to Hunt in Groups, Just like Other Mammals: Study

Sharing a meal indicates a stronger bond between mammals. Be it humans, cattle, or hounds; everybody likes sharing a feast with their kins. A new study emanating from Ohio State University, Columbus has found that even blood-sucking vampire bats like to share a sip or two with bats that they have developed a social relationship with. Earlier research has churned out evidence that bats initially set out for forage individually rather than as a group. But, during the hunt, the bats who have established social relationships rooting from roosts tend to meet midway during the hunt, hinting at some sort of coordination over forage.

Researchers believe that the accumulation of bats into groups during their blood hunt germinates from these bonds made in the roost, which then comes in handy while competing with other groups over a preferred forage. The team attached digital proximity sensors on the backs of 50 female vampire bats, including some who have been held captive for a while. These bats spend their day in the roost of a tree and go out looking for food resources at night.

The study’s co-author Simon Ripperger, apart from tracking the formation of groups, also recorded novel and specific sounds that bats produce to aid the process of grouping and foraging. “I could hear them vocalize even if they were the only bat on a wounded cow. The back-and-forth exchange of sounds showed that they interact while feeding on wounds on cattle,” he said.

“Understanding their activity outside the roost can give us deeper insights into what actually happens in bat colonies. The coordination seen in vampire bats during foraging indicates higher amounts of cooperation within their colonies,” said Gerald Carter, co-author, in a press release.

He added, “Everything we have studied has surrounded the roost and the happening inside it. However, it is the first time that the bats are seen using the interactions from inside for activities outside the roost.”

The study also showed evidence of interactions during foraging differing in terms of duration and intensity.

