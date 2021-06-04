Keeping it Cool: BBC Anchor Spotted Wearing Shorts While Reading News in Studio

News anchors are usually seen impeccably dressed while on the job. With well fitted jackets and trousers and not a hair out of place, anchors are expected look presentable at all times even while reporting the most distressing of news. But a BBC anchor was recently seen in what appeared to be quite a departure from the usual outfit of choice. The newsreader was spotted in a pair of casual shorts while reading the news and as the camera panned to him in a long shot, his bare legs were visible to the viewers. Shaun Ley, 51, was seen wearing shorts under the desk in the wide-angle camera shot.

Reports said Wednesday could be one of the hottest days in this year that led to the newsreader to dress up in a less formal attire than what newsreaders are usually accustomed to. Ley looked all ready to get down to the newsreading business from waist up as he sat on his desk wearing a jacket and tie, which meant he definitely planned to keep the rest of his casual attire a secret from his viewers, Mirror said.

One user posed the question as to whether Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out.

Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out? #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/hzy4euQRY6— Massimo Pini (@massimopini) June 1, 2021

To which someone clarified that it was hot in London that day and maybe that’s why Ley wore shorts.

It's hot today in London (where Broadcasting House, which is where their newsroom, is located), that's why he's wearing shorts.— Jamie Murphy (@smurph25) June 2, 2021

One user even joked about his long standing preconceived idea about newscasters’ outfits.

I as a kid always thought newscasters weren't wearing much from the waist down, I now have proof. 😂@bbcnews shorts.— Robin Taylor (At home 🏡) (@Raxor1Robin) June 3, 2021

Shaun Ley on the BBC is wearing shorts and trainers under his suit rn LOOOOOOOOL the cameraman accidentally panned past his desk from the side 😭😭😭— Starra Lune (@StarraLune) May 27, 2021

Ley was in a very serious discussion about Israel’s political turmoil and telling viewers about the new travel protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, which also seemed to have turned the entire scenario bit more hilarious.

The anchor was still reportedly wearing shorts closer to his midnight bulletin, but had his glasses on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here