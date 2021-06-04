buzz

Keeping it Cool: BBC Anchor Spotted Wearing Shorts While Reading News in Studio
2-MIN READ

Keeping it Cool: BBC Anchor Spotted Wearing Shorts While Reading News in Studio

Shaun Ley, 51 was seen wearing comfortable shorts and trainers while reading news at his studio. Credits: Twitter/ Massimo Pini

Shaun Ley, 51 was seen wearing comfortable shorts and trainers while reading news at his studio. Credits: Twitter/ Massimo Pini

The viewers were really shocked as the 51-Year-old Shaun Ley was seen wearing shorts under the desk in the wide-angle camera shot.

News anchors are usually seen impeccably dressed while on the job. With well fitted jackets and trousers and not a hair out of place, anchors are expected look presentable at all times even while reporting the most distressing of news. But a BBC anchor was recently seen in what appeared to be quite a departure from the usual outfit of choice. The newsreader was spotted in a pair of casual shorts while reading the news and as the camera panned to him in a long shot, his bare legs were visible to the viewers. Shaun Ley, 51, was seen wearing shorts under the desk in the wide-angle camera shot.

Reports said Wednesday could be one of the hottest days in this year that led to the newsreader to dress up in a less formal attire than what newsreaders are usually accustomed to. Ley looked all ready to get down to the newsreading business from waist up as he sat on his desk wearing a jacket and tie, which meant he definitely planned to keep the rest of his casual attire a secret from his viewers, Mirror said.

One user posed the question as to whether Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out.

To which someone clarified that it was hot in London that day and maybe that’s why Ley wore shorts.

One user even joked about his long standing preconceived idea about newscasters’ outfits.

Ley was in a very serious discussion about Israel’s political turmoil and telling viewers about the new travel protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, which also seemed to have turned the entire scenario bit more hilarious.

The anchor was still reportedly wearing shorts closer to his midnight bulletin, but had his glasses on.

first published:June 04, 2021, 14:36 IST