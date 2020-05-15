BBC Commentator Conducts Zoom Meeting with Pet Dogs to Review Their ‘Performance’

The video conferencing app Zoom is an office essential these days. From talking about a company’s weekly progress to the daily performance of the employees, everyone is dependent on video conferencing apps. In such a situation, Scottish sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter has also decided to use the Zoom calls, however, for a completely different reason.

The BBC commentator decided to have some fun and made a parody account of Zoom office video calls. However, the stars of the meeting were not usual employees, but his pet dogs – Olive and Mabel.

The trio sat down for a “company meeting”, talking over the “performance” of the two pets. While both Olive and Mabel seem uninterested in the call, Cotter tries to talk business to them. One can hear the commentator saying, “This is one of the things that we have to address, the lack of focus at times”.

He also discussed their “annual reports”, mentioning that they have “pretty much ruined the sofas. 913 squirrels chased, none caught, so not a good return”.

“Still having the company meetings online,” Cotter captioned the hilarious video.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Netizens are left in splits after watching the clip. Some even talked about the performance of the dogs and their employer.

These have me crying with laughter every time. You are a genius. Gertie and Womble whippets enjoying them too👏👏 — RLI Allen (@4Churchwalk) May 13, 2020

Not sure you’re in complete control of your workers Andrew! — Alison Rusted (@AlisonRusted) May 12, 2020

Mabel has been there, done that, and seen more fancy new managers come and go than you could shake a lovely big stick at.



You can't blame her for being disenfranchised. — Matt (@LMScreamer) May 11, 2020

Employees are only as good as their bosses, and it looks like you’re not utilising Mabel in her correct role. I’d get her on a more creative task and I’m sure she will thrive with some good tutoring — Jack Reeve (@JackReeveTNC) May 11, 2020