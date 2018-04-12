GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BBC Presenter Falls into Swimming Pool During Live Interview, Recovers Like a Champ

Committed to his job, BBC presenter carried on after making a huge splash into a swimming pool.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:41 AM IST
Image credits: BBCNews / Twitetr
There are several ways to show commitment to the job you love. Being punctual, sincere, and honest to your work are the basic essentials.

But of course, there are a handful unwritten rules that come into play only when you find yourselves in a situation you've never been in before.

So when BBC Breakfast's sports presenter Mike Bushell slipped and fell into a swimming pool during a Commonwealth Games interview, he did not stop.

Bushell was preparing to chat with the England CWG 2018 swimmers Sarah Vasey, Adam Peaty, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Ben Proud and James Guy, who were sitting on the edge of a swimming pool.

As he approached them, Bushell said, “I’m going to be careful because I’ve got a sound pack on,” without realising that he had failed to notice another step in the pool.

What happened next left the swimmers in splits but Bushell got onto his feet and made a complete recovery like a champ.

All of this was recorded on camera and later shared by BBC on their Twitter page.




Calling the presenter a star, many thanked him for "making their morning".



















“Mike is carrying on talking but we can’t hear him, because a moment ago Mike fell in the water, his pack went in, and he doesn’t know we can’t hear him now. Bye, Mike, it hasn’t been dull,” said the presenters at the BBC Breakfast studio.

