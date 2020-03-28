BBC Presenter's Commentary on His Pets' Food Contest is Everything You Need to Watch Today

The pandemic has brought the activities across the globe to a screeching halt. As millions find it difficult to scheme new ways of engagement while sitting indoors during lockdowns, these times are testing the patience of one and all alike.

However, responsible sportspersons have used social media effectively to spread awareness with their followers to stay put.

Recently, one of BBC sports familiar voices shared a light-hearted video that is sure to brighten up your day. Presenter Andrew Cotter took to Twitter to upload a clip showing his two pet canines engage in a meal-time contest.

Cotter unbolts his inner broadcaster saying, "It's fitting that it should come down to these two. Olive in her familiar black, five-times the champion, Mabel a rising star, winner last year. You can see how excited they are, but also feel the tension".



The thread showing a play-by-play of Olive and Mabel feasting was captioned by Cotter as, “I was bored.”

The post attracted huge attention from Tweeple as the video has been viewed over 4.2 million times. It has been reshared more than 40k times and got over 156k likes.

The video also caught the attention of John Barclay, former Scotland Rugby Captain attention, who asked, "If I send you a video of me making sourdough will you do a commentary?" in the comments. "I think I probably would," replied Cotter.