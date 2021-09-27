BBC Reporter Phil McCann Covering Fuel Shortage in UK Triggers 'Fill My Can' Meme Fest

Little did BBC journalist Phil McCann know that his name would become a subject of several online memes as he covered fuel prices in England. However, that is what happened when McCann’s name appeared on the screen as he reported on the country’s petrol crisis. As the journalist informed thousands of British news-watchers about the ongoing issue in the country, some found that his name sounded like “fill my can”, which was quite relevant to the topic that he was covering.

Hence, a meme was born and netizens certainly had quite a laugh. The screengrab from BBC showed McCann at the BP fuel station in Stockport to report on the shortage. A user posted a series of screengrabs with people whose names had a hilariously similar connection with the incident they were talking about, and wrote in the caption, “Phil McCann is now in this very specific and rare hall of fame."

Phil McCann is now in this very specific & rare hall of fame pic.twitter.com/vs09B83il1— claire. (@blissfulfiction) September 25, 2021

Another user expressed their reaction and wrote, “The guy reporting on the fuel hysteria for BBC is called Phil McCann. Just brilliant.”

The guy reporting on the fuel hysteria for BBC is called Phil McCann 😂😂😂😂 Just brilliant! pic.twitter.com/eACBbliCuE— Kaye Wilson 💙 (@MadwifeKaye) September 26, 2021

While another Twitter user wrote how McCann was most likely made for the job as they wrote, “If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage.”

If ever there was a roving reporter that could cover a fuel shortage… pic.twitter.com/cMukaZfnON— Graeme (@redleaderwright) September 25, 2021

Fellow BBC journalist Dan Walker tweeted, “I know there is a lot going on this weekend but Phil McCann covering the fuel story on BBC Breakfast is going to take some beating. I’m sure I interviewed a copper once called PC Rob Banks. Legendary.”

I know there is a lot going on this weekend but Phil McCann covering the fuel story on #BBCBreakfast is going to take some beating. I’m sure I interviewed a copper once called PC Rob Banks 😂😂😂 #Legendary pic.twitter.com/Ry7u9lZzLc— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 25, 2021

McCann himself reacted to the trend and tweeted, “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter.”

There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/573bJHAhU7— Phil McCann (@phi1mccann) September 25, 2021

A video shared by BBC showed McCann reacting to the Twitter trend and described it as nominative determinism. The BBC report also poked fun as McCann reported on the matter and read, “Many drivers haven’t been able to ‘fill their cans’ up with petrol as a shortage of drivers has disrupted fuel deliveries.” However, McCann also clarified that contrary to his name, he would never fill his can like many Brits are doing and discouraged “panic buying” of the fuel.

