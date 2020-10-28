BBC Slammed after Guest Comedian Describes Rishi Sunak as 'Prince Charles in Brownface'

BBC's comedy show has been slammed after a guest comedian took a racial jibe at British politician Rishi Sunak.

Leila Navabi landed in troubles after she said that Rishi Sunak did not represent most brown people, in fact "he doesn't represent most people point blank, unless most people have a billion pounds".

The 21-year-old further joked that Sunak represents a lot of things for them as a society, "not least what Prince Charles would look like in brownface".

Navabi's jovial comparison of Sunak with a 'brownfaced' Prince Charles sparked controversy on Twitter triggering Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid, who told The Sun, "It’s the kind of thing I expect to hear from trolls on Twitter, not the BBC".

ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak May be the New UK Finance Minister, but Indians Only Seem to Care about His Caste

Adding further, he said that the BBC should celebrate diversity and not sow division, and urged the news broadcasting channel to be more careful in the future.

On Twitter, netizens too slammed Navabi and BBC for stirring racism in the name of fun as presenter Tom Price chuckled at her 'joke'.

1960s: "Racism is abominable. It must end."2020: "Lol, racism be funny."https://t.co/1640ciz3q7 — John (@JohnFMiller86) October 28, 2020

I assume the @metpoliceuk will now be investigating the BBC for stirring up racial hatred now too? https://t.co/CXMmJHBRl9 — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) October 28, 2020

The obsession on skin colour among the Ethnics. BBC show slammed after guest calls Rishi Sunak 'Prince Charles in brownface' https://t.co/njEwOI72oh — Bertram Richards M. A., (@BertramRichard5) October 28, 2020

BBC never fail to stoop low comedian Leila Navabi who I’ve never heard of thinks Rishi Sunak looks like Prince Charles with a brown face,Navabi y a racist disgraceful ignorant egotistical maniac — Trickytrev53 (@trickytrev533) October 28, 2020

After one guest said Blacks wanted to “kill whitey” in a white genocide reference, now the cruel #racist #BBC are in new race row after Rishi Sunak was described as 'what Prince Charles would look like in brownface' #DefundTheBBC https://t.co/Gk40XWbBte — EuroPaddy (@euro_paddy) October 28, 2020

Why is it that certain people who pertain to be comedians think we all find this drivel funny? It appears to just show their deep seated hate toward certain types of people https://t.co/3K2YF2FT2b — Dan Castleton (@dantheman2969) October 28, 2020

Sunak who was born in Hampshire to Indian parents, recently unveiled a new 50-pence Diversity Coin to celebrate Britain's diverse history and recognise the profound contribution minority communities have made to the shared history of the country. Around 2.5 million of the new coins, with the message Diversity Built Britain and featuring a geodome, have entered the general circulation.

ALSO READ: UK Pub Bans Rishi Sunak for Life After He Votes Against Free School Meals for Kids During Holidays

However, Navami dismissed the initiative as a "vacuous grand gesture" and "virtue signaling".

Describing the instance, a BBC spokesperson said that the guest comedian was probably suggesting that Prince Charles and the Chancellor have a passing resemblance, as reported by The Metro.

Rishi Sunak, who is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, was appointed Britain's Finance Minister in February early this year. A former Goldman Sachs banker, Sunak is one of the richest members of the British cabinet.