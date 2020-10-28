News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

BBC Slammed after Guest Comedian Describes Rishi Sunak as 'Prince Charles in Brownface'

Rishi Sunak (left) and BBC's guest comedian Leila Navabi (right).

Rishi Sunak (left) and BBC's guest comedian Leila Navabi (right).

The comedian's jovial comparison of Rishi Sunak with a 'brownfaced' Prince Charles on a BBC show sparked controversy on Twitter, triggering Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

BBC's comedy show has been slammed after a guest comedian took a racial jibe at British politician Rishi Sunak.

Leila Navabi landed in troubles after she said that Rishi Sunak did not represent most brown people, in fact "he doesn't represent most people point blank, unless most people have a billion pounds".

The 21-year-old further joked that Sunak represents a lot of things for them as a society, "not least what Prince Charles would look like in brownface".

Navabi's jovial comparison of Sunak with a 'brownfaced' Prince Charles sparked controversy on Twitter triggering Sunak's predecessor Sajid Javid, who told The Sun, "It’s the kind of thing I expect to hear from trolls on Twitter, not the BBC".

ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak May be the New UK Finance Minister, but Indians Only Seem to Care about His Caste

Adding further, he said that the BBC should celebrate diversity and not sow division, and urged the news broadcasting channel to be more careful in the future.

On Twitter, netizens too slammed Navabi and BBC for stirring racism in the name of fun as presenter Tom Price chuckled at her 'joke'.

Sunak who was born in Hampshire to Indian parents, recently unveiled a new 50-pence Diversity Coin to celebrate Britain's diverse history and recognise the profound contribution minority communities have made to the shared history of the country. Around 2.5 million of the new coins, with the message Diversity Built Britain and featuring a geodome, have entered the general circulation.

ALSO READ: UK Pub Bans Rishi Sunak for Life After He Votes Against Free School Meals for Kids During Holidays

However, Navami dismissed the initiative as a "vacuous grand gesture" and "virtue signaling".

Describing the instance, a BBC spokesperson said that the guest comedian was probably suggesting that Prince Charles and the Chancellor have a passing resemblance, as reported by The Metro.

Rishi Sunak, who is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy, was appointed Britain's Finance Minister in February early this year. A former Goldman Sachs banker, Sunak is one of the richest members of the British cabinet.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...