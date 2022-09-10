BBC's Awkward Subtitle Blunder During King Charles III Reportage Goes Viral

BBC suffered a subtitle blunder while reporting on King Charles III and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Twitter users spotted the error, where the word “vagina” was used instead of “Regina”. The subtitle error was spotted when the BBC was following the King leaving for Buckingham Palace for his first walkabout as the monarch. Discussing Queen Consort Camilla, the BBC explained how she wasn’t Queen Regina, but the subtitles made a faux pas. Sharing a photo, a Twitter user wrote, “Oops.. BBC should really be more careful with their auto subtitles..”

“BBC subtitles spectacularly mis-hearing the words “Queen Regina” during a conversation about Camilla just now. #KingCharles,” another user tweeted.

73-year-old Charles immediately succeeded British Queen Elizabeth II after her death at Balmoral castle on Thursday, as per centuries-old protocol. King Charles will be the inheritor of an uncertain chapter in the royal family’s legacy as it navigates modern-day trials and travails.

His late mother Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch for a record-breaking 70 years, also ascended the throne at an uncertain time in 1952 when the mighty British Empire was all but withering away. Media reports often speculated whether Charles will ascend the throne as he has been known to be “reluctant” on the matter. But, for now, he is the natural successor and is to assume the title of King Charles III.

His eldest son, William, 40, now the heir himself, leads a life of traditional duty, charity work and military pageantry. Younger son Harry, 37, resides outside Los Angeles with his American ex-actress wife Meghan and family, forging a new career more in keeping with Hollywood than Buckingham Palace. The brothers, once very close, are now barely on speaking terms.

