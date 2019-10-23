Take the pledge to vote

BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'

'Dada' aka Ganguly, has never failed to rule the hearts of cricket lovers and their love and admiration for him has been unmatched.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'
Sourav Ganguly wearing his Indian Cricket Team Captain's blazer from 2000. (Twitter)

It's no secret that for Indians cricket is never just a sport, it's an emotion.

Naturally, Sourav Ganguly aka 'Dada' has been setting the buzz since his recent accession to the rank of BCCI (Board of Cricket Council of India) President.

Ganguly has never failed to rule the hearts of cricket lovers and their love and admiration for him has been unmatched. And, it still shows.

In a recent interview, Ganguly was spotted sporting a blazer from 19 years back, as he went for his official appointment as BCCI's President.

Touching the shirt in a gesture to 'remove dirt', he said that the blazer was given to him in 2000 when he was the captain of the cricket team.

Revealing his passion and commitment towards the game, Ganguly decided to put on the same blazer as he moves ahead to head another cricket assembly. The video was posted by ANI on Twitter, which read, "Sourav Ganguly while addressing media after taking charge as the President of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in Mumbai: I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realize it's so loose."

The tweet garnered around 8000 likes and was retweeted 1,500 times as fans went fanatical watching such a sweet gesture by the newly appointed President, their loving Dada.

