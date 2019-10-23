BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Wore His Team Blazer From 19 Years Ago, Fans Go Gaga Over 'Dada Swag'

It's no secret that for Indians cricket is never just a sport, it's an emotion.

Naturally, Sourav Ganguly aka 'Dada' has been setting the buzz since his recent accession to the rank of BCCI (Board of Cricket Council of India) President.

Ganguly has never failed to rule the hearts of cricket lovers and their love and admiration for him has been unmatched. And, it still shows.

In a recent interview, Ganguly was spotted sporting a blazer from 19 years back, as he went for his official appointment as BCCI's President.

Mr. @SGanguly99 officially assumes office as President of the BCCI pic.twitter.com/D5rt6gTaA5 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

Touching the shirt in a gesture to 'remove dirt', he said that the blazer was given to him in 2000 when he was the captain of the cricket team.

Revealing his passion and commitment towards the game, Ganguly decided to put on the same blazer as he moves ahead to head another cricket assembly. The video was posted by ANI on Twitter, which read, "Sourav Ganguly while addressing media after taking charge as the President of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in Mumbai: I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realize it's so loose."

#WATCH Sourav Ganguly while addressing media after taking charge as the President of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in Mumbai: I got this (blazer) when I was the Captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But, I didn't realize it's so loose. pic.twitter.com/FgwYmfsyO8 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

The tweet garnered around 8000 likes and was retweeted 1,500 times as fans went fanatical watching such a sweet gesture by the newly appointed President, their loving Dada.

Only dada can be so passionate ❤️❤️❤️ — Ekthi Daayan (@DaayanEkthi) October 23, 2019

Yes, he is so much in to game connected to cricket. We have had experienced this in past as well. — Umesh Aawte (@AawteUmesh) October 23, 2019

No matter whether the coat is loose or tight, the passion for cricket in your heart is always bright. All the best DADA! #SouravGanguly — MeMental (@ravivictor007) October 23, 2019

Best Captain Best leader — हर हर मोदी (@jaishriraam2019) October 23, 2019

Look at d swag of dada — pallab panigrahi (@pallabbablu) October 23, 2019

Ek hi to dil hai, kitni baar jitoge dada — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) October 23, 2019

Dada — Indian Kim Jong Un (@ChowkidarKim) October 23, 2019

He is on roll man! Absolutely. He is like on pitch passing comments on the competitors. — Ankit Raj Shrivastav (@AnkitRajShrivas) October 23, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.