US Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Secret to a Good Marriage is to be 'a Little Deaf'

When Jennifer Lopez needed some marital advice prior to her much-hyped wedding plans with beau and baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who did she call but Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

And the 86-year-old jurist had the best advice for her: The secret to a good marriage is to be "a little deaf".

Ginsburg, who recently received treated for pancreatic tumor, revealed her advice to Jennifer Lopez and other couples on how to have a good marriage during a talk at the National Book Festival Saturday, Reuters reported.

WATCH: The secret to a good marriage is to be ‘a little deaf,’ says Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/NoDpk42Ljd — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 11, 2019

According to the jurist, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer called her about a month ago and told Ginsburg that she would like to meet her and introduce her to her fiance Rodriguez. "They came to (my) chambers and we had a very nice visit, she mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage, now that A Rod is traveling with her to concerts all over the world."

Ginsburg added that it was a trick she had learnt from her own mother-in-law at the time of her marriage. " 'It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.' And that good advice I have followed every workplace, including the good job I have, so if an unkind word or thoughtless word is said, you just tune out!", Ginsburg told the NPR correspondent interviewing her.

But for those who have been following the "notorious RBG", however, this would come as no surprise as this isn't the first time that the jurist has made her mother-in-laws's advice public. Ginsburg had talked about it first in 2017 at time of her book 'My Own Words's release.

