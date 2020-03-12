English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
'Be a Man Omar': Twitterati Come Together to Help Woman Trace Negligent Father of Her Kids

Signs calling out to Omar to take care of his kids popped up on Twitter recently | Credit: Twitter

Since the post has been shared, people have been going ballistic. Numerous people have been tagging the Omars they know on the Twitter thread.

As a global platform, Twitter is quite useful when it comes to finding mising people. Be it a long lost friend or a separated family member, Twitterati often come together to solve such puzzles and bring joy to people, thanks to the incomparabale connectivity it offers. And this week, Twitter user used it to help find a "missing" father, who has been apparently neglecting his duties.

Elle Jones tweeted on March 10, posting two pictures of sign boards talking about a man named Omar.

While one photo said, “Omar be a father”, the other sign read: “I didn’t have two kids to do it alone. Be a man Omar”.

Elle goes by the handle @allcurledup and captioned the post saying, “I don’t know who Omar is but take care of your kids”.

Since the post has been shared, people have been going ballistic. Numerous people have been tagging the Omars they know on the Twitter thread.

While one Twitter user wrote, “There’s only one Omar” with a GIF; another said it was “public shaming”.

Many took to the thread to joke about men, who figuratively vanish upon knowing they have a child or are going to have one.

Finally there were several Omars, clarifying that it was not them.


https://twitter.com/trapgod_omar/status/1237505179408150529?s=20

After being posted, the tweet has been liked nearly 186K times and received 45.5K retweets.

The chain expanded far enough for Elle to tweet later, saying she would be muting the thread.

