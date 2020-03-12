'Be a Man Omar': Twitterati Come Together to Help Woman Trace Negligent Father of Her Kids

As a global platform, Twitter is quite useful when it comes to finding mising people. Be it a long lost friend or a separated family member, Twitterati often come together to solve such puzzles and bring joy to people, thanks to the incomparabale connectivity it offers. And this week, Twitter user used it to help find a "missing" father, who has been apparently neglecting his duties.

Elle Jones tweeted on March 10, posting two pictures of sign boards talking about a man named Omar.

I dont know who Omar is but take care of your kids. pic.twitter.com/Z9opDj3hLg — Elle Jones (@allcurledup) March 10, 2020

While one photo said, “Omar be a father”, the other sign read: “I didn’t have two kids to do it alone. Be a man Omar”.

Elle goes by the handle @allcurledup and captioned the post saying, “I don’t know who Omar is but take care of your kids”.

Since the post has been shared, people have been going ballistic. Numerous people have been tagging the Omars they know on the Twitter thread.

While one Twitter user wrote, “There’s only one Omar” with a GIF; another said it was “public shaming”.

There’s only one Omar pic.twitter.com/WQjX1MuUpP — John B. Bratt (@jbblawmd) March 10, 2020

That’s a great idea. Public shaming is something I can agree with. — A Girl Has No Nation (@KarlyRican) March 10, 2020

Many took to the thread to joke about men, who figuratively vanish upon knowing they have a child or are going to have one.

Omar when he heard he was the father pic.twitter.com/Tq56iKtuk4 — Doug McCogonner (@fukken_tony93) March 10, 2020

Every time Omar ride pass these signs. pic.twitter.com/rsrc9zpuN0 — Scooby (@fhowell01) March 11, 2020

Omar when being a father started overwhelming him pic.twitter.com/ibef5NDspK — Bill Clinton (@abus2bam) March 11, 2020

Omar: them not my kids pic.twitter.com/OOIASpKWdK — PATIENCE MANN (@MAN_757) March 11, 2020

Finally there were several Omars, clarifying that it was not them.

https://twitter.com/trapgod_omar/status/1237505179408150529?s=20

Chill — Omar Sakr 2️⃣4️⃣ (@frizzy_81) March 11, 2020

After being posted, the tweet has been liked nearly 186K times and received 45.5K retweets.

I'm about to mute this now. It's way too many people tagging a dude named Omar! — Elle Jones (@allcurledup) March 11, 2020

The chain expanded far enough for Elle to tweet later, saying she would be muting the thread.