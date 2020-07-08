Be Careful Around Crows, They Will Remember Your Face and Hold a Grudge if You are Mean to them

Think twice before picking up a fight with a crow again. These birds are seen almost everywhere and can cause a ruckus with their cawing. But did you know that they can remember the faces of human perpetrators for years?

A British quiz account has shared an interesting trivia on Twitter the birds not only hold grudges but also discuss them with other crows. The tweet read: “Crows not only hold grudges, they tell their friends and family about them”.







Crows not only hold grudges, they tell their friends and family about them. pic.twitter.com/MaN3aCuSBz — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) June 28, 2020

Netizens were amazed with the trivia and several users shared instances where crows remembered human faces.







We've left a crow family alone in our yard for 20+ generations (and talk to them when they turn up). Each year the parents bring their fledglings to the yard, to be introduced to us. We never get swooped, they leave our vegetables alone, and they chase away pest bird species. — Stuart (@StmacR) June 28, 2020

Crows not only hold grudges, they are also capable of gratitude and have been known to bring humans gifts. — Yverne (@ysmadon) June 28, 2020

One of my former roommates had a crow enemy, and she had no idea what she did. It likes to wait outside our house for her, though. — Megan Dosher Hansen (@megateer) June 28, 2020

It's actually scary as hell how smart crows are. Crows and raccoons. If they ever decide to go after us, we're screwed. — David Nicholas (@MolBio_Cat) June 28, 2020

About 50 years ago, my mom was home alone hanging the laundry out to dry. She’d throw breadcrumbs to the birds every morning. An intruder posing as a meter reader entered our yard and tried to attack her. A crow swooped down into his face and poked his eye. He ran for his life.🍀 — Colleen Shea ☘ (@blueshamrock84) June 29, 2020





The discovery was made when John Marzluff from the University of Washington had led a study in 2012. He found that crows and human beings shared the ability to recognise faces and relate the faces with positive and negative feelings.







“The regions of the crow brain that work together are not unlike those that work together in mammals, including humans,” mentioned John adding, that they found an organ in the brain of birds which is analogous to the amygdala of mammals.

“The amygdala is the region of the vertebrate brain where negative associations are stored as memories. Previous work primarily concerned its function in mammals while our work shows that a similar system is at work in birds,” the researcher had added.