2-MIN READ

Be Careful Around Crows, They Will Remember Your Face and Hold a Grudge if You are Mean to them

A British quiz account has shared an interesting trivia on Twitter the birds not only hold grudges but also discuss them with other crows.

Think twice before picking up a fight with a crow again. These birds are seen almost everywhere and can cause a ruckus with their cawing. But did you know that they can remember the faces of human perpetrators for years?

A British quiz account has shared an interesting trivia on Twitter the birds not only hold grudges but also discuss them with other crows. The tweet read: “Crows not only hold grudges, they tell their friends and family about them”.


Netizens were amazed with the trivia and several users shared instances where crows remembered human faces.




The discovery was made when John Marzluff from the University of Washington had led a study in 2012. He found that crows and human beings shared the ability to recognise faces and relate the faces with positive and negative feelings.


“The regions of the crow brain that work together are not unlike those that work together in mammals, including humans,” mentioned John adding, that they found an organ in the brain of birds which is analogous to the amygdala of mammals.

“The amygdala is the region of the vertebrate brain where negative associations are stored as memories. Previous work primarily concerned its function in mammals while our work shows that a similar system is at work in birds,” the researcher had added.

