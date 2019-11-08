'Be Like a Ninja': PM Modi Responds to Ray Dalio's Praise, Gives Tips to Fend Off Trolls

After American billionaire and philanthropist Raymond Dalio on Thursday took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to shower praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian PM has responded with his own thread on Twitter.

"The mandate people blessed our team with has been unseen for decades. A full five year government coming back to office with a majority was last seen many many years ago," adding that people from across India had blessed them.

"A cross section of people, across regions, religions, languages, age groups and occupations have blessed us," Modi wrote.

Dalio, who is co-chairman and co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates , called PM Modi the "one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world."

In his initial tweet, Dalio shared a photo video of his interaction with Modi. The two had met during Saudi Arabia's annual investors meet where Modi had delivered a keynote speech.

However, Dalio's tweet was massively trolled on Twitter with critics accusing him of being "paid media". In fact, the tweet got such a massive repose on Twitter that the investor followed it up with some more tweets, allegedly to answer questions asked to him on the basis of the previous tweet.

"What I’m most impressed about with Modi is how he has brought the country together by helping the full range of people, from those who are in abject poverty to rich business leaders," Dalio wrote on Twitter.

Dalio added that the Modi administration was "providing both basics and cutting edge digital technologies". The billionaire cited the example of toilets to make his point, "For example his (Modi's) government built more than 100 million toilets which reduced diseases potentially saving approximately 300,000 lives by some estimates".

The investor also praised the huge mandate with which the Modi government had won the recent 2019 elections.

In a previous interview earlier, Dalio had said that meditation helped him remain “centered.” He had said that it’s a calmness that he described as being “like a Ninja.”

Taking note of the statement, PM Modi in another tweet commented that the trolling which Dalio faced after tweeting praises for him would give the billionaire the best opportunity to test his meditation skills and being “like a Ninja.”!

