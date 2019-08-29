Take the pledge to vote

'Bear Approved': How a Beekeeper Turned Bears Who Raided His Hives into Honey Tasters

Everyone known bears love honey. And while it may seem like a cute thing, it does wreak havoc to the farms of beekeepers, whose properties are raided by the goliaths in search of some tasty honey.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Everyone knows bears love honey. And while it may seem like a cute thing, it does wreak havoc to the farms of beekeepers, whose properties are raided by the goliaths in search of some tasty honey. However, now, a beekeeper has turned the annoying situation on its head and turned it to his advantage. Ibrahim Sedef, from Turkey's northeastern province of Trabzon, was so sick of trying to keep bears away from his hives, that instead he diced to let them stay and taste test his honey, and in the process finding out that the animals do have an expensive taste indeed, when it comes to honey.

Author Tara Lazar took to her official Twitter handle to share the story alongside a picture, which she said is a thing for a "#picturebook".

Soon after her tweet, which has already garnered over 36K likes, a number of people came forward to comment on it with people writing stuff like "Bear tested: Bear approved" or it was one product they would purchase "that was test on animals."

Here's what they wrote:

According to a story published in The Guardian, after having lost more than USD 10,000 worth of honey to the bears and failing to stop them by the use of decoys like apples, he decided to set up recording equipment and inadvertently embarked on animal testing of a different kind. The story goes on to add that Sedef set up four bowls that contained three different kinds of honey, flower, chestnut and Anzer, with the fourth containing cherry jam, to see which ones the bears preferred.

Turns out, the bears had very expensive taste, favouring the Anzer, which is believed to be the most expensive honey in the world. It is produced from the nectar of 90 flowers that grow only in the mountains of the Anzer plateau.

