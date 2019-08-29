'Bear Approved': How a Beekeeper Turned Bears Who Raided His Hives into Honey Tasters

Everyone knows bears love honey. And while it may seem like a cute thing, it does wreak havoc to the farms of beekeepers, whose properties are raided by the goliaths in search of some tasty honey. However, now, a beekeeper has turned the annoying situation on its head and turned it to his advantage. Ibrahim Sedef, from Turkey's northeastern province of Trabzon, was so sick of trying to keep bears away from his hives, that instead he diced to let them stay and taste test his honey, and in the process finding out that the animals do have an expensive taste indeed, when it comes to honey.

Author Tara Lazar took to her official Twitter handle to share the story alongside a picture, which she said is a thing for a "#picturebook".

OK, a bee farmer was tired of bears stealing his honey, so he turned them into taste testers. This is a #picturebook! pic.twitter.com/xGcOzFLYev — Tara Lazar (@taralazar) August 28, 2019

Soon after her tweet, which has already garnered over 36K likes, a number of people came forward to comment on it with people writing stuff like "Bear tested: Bear approved" or it was one product they would purchase "that was test on animals."

Here's what they wrote:

Bear tested: Bear approved! — Jon Enge (@MarsRisingFilms) August 28, 2019

Now I want to try that "anzer bali" honey to see if it's superior to what I buy. ‍♀️ — Christie Mayer (@IDzine01) August 28, 2019

This is a product I would purchase that was test on animals. — Scott Scout (@slscout) August 28, 2019

Like anyone would disagree with a bear. — I Sputter Online (@SputterOnline) August 28, 2019

he’s so talented! what a refined palate!!! a true connoisseur!!! — kel (@keltbh) August 28, 2019

According to a story published in The Guardian, after having lost more than USD 10,000 worth of honey to the bears and failing to stop them by the use of decoys like apples, he decided to set up recording equipment and inadvertently embarked on animal testing of a different kind. The story goes on to add that Sedef set up four bowls that contained three different kinds of honey, flower, chestnut and Anzer, with the fourth containing cherry jam, to see which ones the bears preferred.

Turns out, the bears had very expensive taste, favouring the Anzer, which is believed to be the most expensive honey in the world. It is produced from the nectar of 90 flowers that grow only in the mountains of the Anzer plateau.

