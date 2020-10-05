Bear Arrives at Police Station After Hitch-hiking a Ride on Garbage Truck in US, Photos Amuse Internet

Amusing photographs of a bear on the top of a garbage truck in Pennsylvania are going viral after they were shared by the Kidder Township Police’s Facebook handle.

The bear can be seen sitting on the top of a huge garbage truck and is being brought into the police station.

The bear sightings in the Kidder Township have increased this year, informed Vincent Murrow, a local police officer, as reported in 16 WNEP. Vincent said that the police department is receiving a bear complaint almost daily.

Speaking about the fact that the bear chose to get atop the huge garbage truck, Vincent said, “We can only assume it was sick of going for the small, small amount of trash in the garbage pails and went for the big prize.”

The post with the daring bear has received over 1,700 reactions. The entertaining pictures have been shared over 14,000 times on Facebook.

Reacting to the pictures, several users of the social-networking site have posted hilarious comments. In the comments section, a user posted a cropped image, zooming in on the bear’s face where it can be seen smiling. He captioned the photograph as, “The fact he’s smiling, he deserves that truck.”

Another user Diane Kibler said that the bear was preparing to hijack the truck for many years and he finally nailed it. She added that she hopes this incident gets on the news.

Several users also said that the bear decided to go for the big hunt. “No more messing around with runny-dink resident trash cans. He’s going for the big prize,” said a user named Shoshana Suzanne Schiller.

The WNEP report, quoting Katherine Uhler said that the bears are most active during this time and also hungry because it is the time right before their hibernation.

Katherine works at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

She explained that one bear consumes 20,000 calories a day, which is ten times more than what a human consumes. This is the reason that they are moving around actively and are very hungry.