Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bear Cub Euthanised After it Grew Too Friendly with Humans Who Fed it and Took Selfies

The 100-lb bear was between 2 and 3 years old and could've been relocated if it hadn't grown so accustomed to human contact, Rick Swart of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bear Cub Euthanised After it Grew Too Friendly with Humans Who Fed it and Took Selfies
The cub grew too familiar with humans and was therefore a threat, officials said | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

A black bear in the United States has been euthanized by police over fears it was getting too friendly with people.

Since the beginning of June, Oregon police were receiving calls regularly about the bear, which was usually spotted near its favorite boat ramp at an Oregon park, CNN reports.

Last Thursday, they found the animal surrounded by a “pile of trail mix and sunflower seeds that appeared to have been left behind intentionally by some passersby.”

The police “concluded the bear had grown too habituated to human interaction, and could pose a threat to people's safety, so they made the difficult decision to shoot and kill it.”

Police had taken to Twitter to warn park visitors to keep their distance after they found selfies taken with the bear.

“Deputies are working to get this bear cub near Hagg Lake to go back into the woods... please stay away from the area near Boat Ramp A,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) had posted.

In another tweet, the WCSO explained why the bear had to be euthanized.

“The wildlife experts from the Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife say that wasn't a viable option in this case. We are saddened by the outcome for this bear,” it wrote in response to question on why the bear couldn't “have been trapped and sent to a sanctuary?”

The 100-lb bear was between 2 and 3 years old and could've been relocated if it hadn't grown so accustomed to human contact, Rick Swart of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told CNN.

For the safety of humans and bears alike, it's best to let the expert foragers fend for themselves and enjoy them from a considerable distance, wildlife biologist Kurt Licence said.

"This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears," he was quoted as saying. "While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions, bears should never, ever be fed."

Oregon laws make it illegal to lure an animal by scattering food or leaving garbage.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram