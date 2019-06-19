Bear Cub Euthanised After it Grew Too Friendly with Humans Who Fed it and Took Selfies

A black bear in the United States has been euthanized by police over fears it was getting too friendly with people.

Since the beginning of June, Oregon police were receiving calls regularly about the bear, which was usually spotted near its favorite boat ramp at an Oregon park, CNN reports.

Last Thursday, they found the animal surrounded by a “pile of trail mix and sunflower seeds that appeared to have been left behind intentionally by some passersby.”

The police “concluded the bear had grown too habituated to human interaction, and could pose a threat to people's safety, so they made the difficult decision to shoot and kill it.”

Police had taken to Twitter to warn park visitors to keep their distance after they found selfies taken with the bear.

“Deputies are working to get this bear cub near Hagg Lake to go back into the woods... please stay away from the area near Boat Ramp A,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) had posted.

In another tweet, the WCSO explained why the bear had to be euthanized.

“The wildlife experts from the Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife say that wasn't a viable option in this case. We are saddened by the outcome for this bear,” it wrote in response to question on why the bear couldn't “have been trapped and sent to a sanctuary?”

The 100-lb bear was between 2 and 3 years old and could've been relocated if it hadn't grown so accustomed to human contact, Rick Swart of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told CNN.

For the safety of humans and bears alike, it's best to let the expert foragers fend for themselves and enjoy them from a considerable distance, wildlife biologist Kurt Licence said.

"This is a classic example of why we implore members of the public not to feed bears," he was quoted as saying. "While the individuals who put food out for this bear may have had good intentions, bears should never, ever be fed."

Oregon laws make it illegal to lure an animal by scattering food or leaving garbage.