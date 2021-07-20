Bear Cubs Drink Water From California Woman's Bird Feeder, Watch Viral Video

Bear is probably one of the cutest animals and their cubs are even more adorable to look at. Now, what if one gets to see them in their backyard, exciting isn’t it? Something like this happened in a house in California. A YouTube channel posted a cute video of two bear cubs roaming in the backyard of a house. The video was posted on July 17 and quickly went viral. It has already received 5,530 views. The description of the video says that the incident happened on June 11.

The bears seem to have had a fun time in the house. While one of them is brown in color the other one is black. The brown one is trying to drink water from bird bath and the black one is enjoying eating berries from a shrub. Voices of people capturing the video[hstep] can be heard at the back. They sound thrilled looking at the antics of the bear cubs and anyone watching the video will enjoy as much as these people. The cuties will make you want the see the video on loop.

As per the description of the video, the bear cubs entered a lady’s house whose boyfriend noticed them. It also said that the lady lives in California Mountains. She said that she has been working from home but missed this adorable site. However, her boyfriend who was sitting in the room next to her did not. He spotted the Bear cubs eating and drinking and having a good time.

