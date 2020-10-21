Bear Gatecrashes Family Picnic in US, Gorges on Sandwiches as It Joins the Feast

Imagine encountering a wild bear while you are enjoying your time in the forest? Well, the adrenaline rush might urge you to run away and save your life but a recent video doing the rounds on the internet shows how things can turn out surprisingly well.

A recent video posted on TikTok by Kaitlyn Nesbit shows how a bear visited a family vacationing in a remote Maryland woodland. However, instead of packing up their picnic and running away the family let the bear join in and one of the members even offered him a sandwich patiently.

The black bear was pretty intrigued by this family feast and can be seen sitting at the edge of the picnic table observing the scene in front of him. The family is amused to see the interest shown by the animal and a man makes it a peanut butter sandwich.

At first, the man gestures at the bear to wait as he prepares the sandwich and later feeds it which it clearly enjoys. According to Daily Mail, the video was posted by 29-year-old Nesbitt who captured the surreal incident in Deep Creek where her family was vacationing in a cabin. In the video, someone can be heard saying, “This is a f- joke right” from the deck as the man fed the bear.

As the bear and human family shed the pre-conceived apprehensions another member of the family starts preparing one more for it.

The unusual gathering turned out to be a jolly affair as the family also took selfies with their new dinner guest before the bear left as soon as it came. Nesbit can be heard saying “the momma just walked back into the woods unharmed,” after a while.

However, not everyone is approving of this union since netizens criticized the family for feeding bears in this manner for their own safety and that of other humans. In the Maryland region, it is illegal to feed bears since it can lead to them associating people with food and become a problem or a threat for local residents.