Bear Grylls Says He is in Pain Every Day After Breaking His Back in Accident 25 Years Ago

Bear Grylls recently opened up about the pain he has been suffering every day for nearly three decades due to a parachuting accident. Bear, who is known for shows like Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls and Running Wild, sustained an injury 25 years ago. In 1996, the adventurer fractured three vertebrae during an SAS training exercise that went wrong. Bear had been skydiving over Zambia when his parachute failed to inflate and he landed on his pack. The TV presenter, who was 21-year-old at the time had to go through a year of rehabilitation.

Reflecting on the accident, Bear, on Thursday took to his Instagram to express his suffering. He shared a photo of his back which revealed the resulting scars from the accident. He said that the treatment to heal has been Intense. Ice treatment is what Bear endures to aid his recovery. He said it keeps him strong inside out.

In the comments section, fans hailed the star for his positive mindset. Several users of the photo-sharing platform praised Bear for his honesty and called him an ‘inspiration’. Praising the adventurer for battling an ice bath seven days a week, followers found his strength and attitude towards injury and life highly inspiring.

Bear pushed himself on after the parachuting accident and less than two years later he reached the summit of Mount Everest and became the youngest Briton to reach the world’s highest peak at the time.

Bear during his appearance on Spencer’s podcast, 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer, expressed that he always felt the record belonged to Michael Matthews. Matthews, the late brother of Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, disappeared trying to climb Mount Everest in Nepal in 1999 at the age of 22. The shock of Matthews vanishing and presumed demise has stayed with the 46-year-old ever since, as he feels the late UK national’s “presence” upon his shoulders.

Bear recently revealed the scariest moment of his adventure career to date. He singled out one time when he was choked by a boa constrictor underwater. Recalling the incident, Bear told The Sun about the near-death moment. He endured the experience while shooting for his interactive Netflix series Animals on the Loose.