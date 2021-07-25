'Bear Grylls Wouldn't Eat That': Man's Experimental Pasta Dish Isn't Going Down Well

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, almost everyone donned the chef’s hat and tried their hands out at cooking. While some people made the tried and tested recipes, others experimented with ingredients and tried to come up with a dish of their own. And while food experiments are fine, this photo of an unusual pasta dish shared by a man named Kye W has left netizens unimpressed.

The photo featured a bowl filled with plain spaghetti pasta that was threaded with chopped pieces of hot dog. While the crossover of pasta and hotdog was unusual in itself, people were not happy about the way the dish looked.

Kye shared the photo on a Facebook page named Rate My Plate – a community of people who share photos of their dishes with fellow foodies online. The page has over 3 million followers on the social media platform.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared online on July 19, the photo of this unusual experiment with pasta has become a point of discussion among the netizens. The photo has now gone viral getting over 7 thousand comments along with 4 thousand likes and several comments on Facebook.

Reacting to the post, one of the users said that the dish was fairly undercooked and looked like something that her daughter would make in a toy kitchen.

The comment section flooded with sarcastic replies from users who were left unimpressed by the experiment. One user said, “Undoubtedly the finest plate of food I have seen made out of play-doh aged 4-5yr olds.”

While another one suggested that an Italian chef would drown himself in a fountain after seeing this pasta.

“Bear Grylls wouldn’t eat that,” commented third.

However, not all comments were about taking digs at the dish and one of the users identified the dish and said that it is called ‘mickey noodle’

What’s your reaction to this pasta, hot dog mix crossover?

