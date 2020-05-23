Bear With It! Germany is Putting Stuffed Animals in Restaurants to Maintain Social Distancing

The world will certainly not be the same even after the coronavirus lockdown is over. People will still have to take precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing measures for their own good.







While this may seem to be a hard way of life, people are coming up with bright ideas to make things better. Joining this league, is a restaurant based in Germany.







The restaurant named ‘Beef ‘n Beer Hofheim’ has come up with an adorable idea to ensure that its customers maintain social distancing. The restaurant has put cute big teddy bears at every alternate table.







These teddy bears are seated on chairs across the table. A bottle of wine and two goblets are placed on their table making it look like the teddy duo is out for a meal.







The cute image was originally posted on Reddit but now has been removed from the portal. However, one can still see the comments section. Majority of the comments on the post have appreciated the idea.







A person in a rather witty tone said, “I’m trying to have a peaceful conversation at this restaurant and all of you bears telepathically conversating is disturbing us at the tables for invisible people.”











Another one joked about how none of the teddy bears were using their phones while being with each other. “Not a phone in sight, just people living in the moment,” the user wrote.









