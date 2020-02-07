Bear-y Baffling Discovery: Man Finds Box With Cubs Wrapped in Blanket
Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.
Image for representation. Credits: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic.
It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.
Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.
It was dark outside, so Williams called authorities for help. A deputy approached the box, peered inside and to his surprise — he found two newborn bear cubs.
Bears are no stranger to Camden County, Sheriff Kevin Jones said. But, he said finding cubs in a box was “a little strange.”
The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news outlets reported.
