Buzz
1-min read

Bear-y Baffling Discovery: Man Finds Box With Cubs Wrapped in Blanket

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Bear-y Baffling Discovery: Man Finds Box With Cubs Wrapped in Blanket
Image for representation. Credits: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic.

It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.

Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.

It was dark outside, so Williams called authorities for help. A deputy approached the box, peered inside and to his surprise — he found two newborn bear cubs.

Bears are no stranger to Camden County, Sheriff Kevin Jones said. But, he said finding cubs in a box was “a little strange.”

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.

The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news outlets reported.

