Bears Have a Field Day in Mountain Cabin in Tennessee, Only to Eat Lots of Candies

A bear’s gotta do what it’s gotta do. As many as four bears entered a cabin in Tennessee, only to rampage and eat lots of candies. The group even left with some snacks, along with two beer bottles and two diet cokes.

Michelle Eberhart and her friend were chatting inside their mountain cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, US, while their husbands were out playing golf when they saw one bear unlock the wooden door and enter. This made the women run upstairs and hide in the bedroom.

Michelle captured some pictures of the bear going around food items, standing with two paws on the door and destroyed diet coke can on Facebook.

The video of the bear roaming around the cabin garnered wide audience. Michelle said she saw one bear enter the house, while three others were roaming out on the porch. Speaking to CNN, the woman said other bears might also have entered the house at some point.

“It knocked over the trash, it knocked over a book, and it destroyed a couple of decks of cards and it scratched up a lot of stuff. There were scratches on walls and the floor,” Michelle said.

The report added that as the bears won’t go away, the women had to call the rented cabin’s owner, who then informed the police.

Talking of their haul, the woman said the animals took two pounds of sour patch candies, five pounds of peanut butter cups, two bags of potato chips, a pound of M&M's toffee, a tub of peanut butter pretzels, two bags of salted caramel candy, and some of her allergy medicine.



Keywords: