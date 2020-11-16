Beating Hunger: How a Telengana Man is Keeping Hundreds Fed in the Times of Pandemic

The coronavirus lockdown and pandemic has seen real-life heroes from across the country rising up to the occasion to help those in distress. Good Samaritans have initiated community kitchens to provide two square meals to the the destitute every day and reinstalling our faith in humanity.

Asif Hussain Sohail of Telengana has been feeding the poor and starved since the past 10 years and his selfless service has gained momentum in the pandemic where now he feeds hundreds of people on a daily basis. He started his NGO, the Sakina Foundation in memory of his daughter and father and has since then been involved in setting up kitchens for providing free food.

“This initiative was started in 2010 in memory of my daughter and my father. I was providing food for a longer time but on regular basis I have started for last 10 years. Earlier, my wife and my mother used to cook food to serve but now we have expanded it and are serving food to 1000 people. We have organised kitchens for free food setup in different areas of the city where lunch is provided,” Sohail told ANI.

#Telangana man provides free food to the poor through a foundation he established in the memory of his wife and daughter."We've been doing it for the last 10 years, we serve food to thousands now as the number added up with time," says Asif Sohail, founder of the organisation. pic.twitter.com/6lmKWKMcHs — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Sohail's humanitarian act received accolades from netizens who appreciated him for his selfless act.

Hussain's NGO has also been involved in conducting awareness drives regarding coronavirus in several downtrodden areas of the city, a report in Telengana Today said. The slum areas of the city being more vulnerable to covid and other infectious disease require more awareness and cleanliness from the residents, Sohail said.

Sohail also reportedly is on the verge of launching a service for the city police and water works and electricity department in assisting them with their families and catering after their needs.