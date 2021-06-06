Beats on Bike: British DJ Goes Viral for Taking Party to the Street on His Cycle as UK Eases Lockdown

With the onset of the pandemic, the world of live music sets suffered a major setback, making artists look for creative ways to reach their audience. Virtual live streaming of DJ sets gained popularity as fans across the globe found themselves in lockdown due to COVID-19. As the world moves towards normalcy, with restrictions still in place, a DJ from the UK has come up with an ingenious live-streaming idea.

25-year-old Dom Whiting, from High Wycombe, London, introduced “Drum & Bass on The Bike” in March, by attaching a DJ mixer on a cycle — allowing him to perform on the streets of England. Eagerly waiting to perform for a live audience, Whiting took matters into his own hands and bought a custom-made tricycle. He attached his mixer to the handlebars and started cycling around UK while playing his electronic music set from a speaker.

The first “Drum & Bass on The Bike” was launched on March 21, in the town of Marlow. He played his set on the wheels fortwo-hours while chatting with passers-by, spreading the much-needed cheer around the town.

The musical ride’s second instalment took place in Oxford, followed by sessions in London Hyde Park, Bristol and Brighton.

Speaking about the origin of the idea, he told LADbibleaboutdiscussing the ideawith a friend to be a mobile DJ. The friend suggested if he had tried DJing on a bike. He admits that he didn’t take it seriously at first, but eventually, realised it was the best possible option to provide an outdoor forum to bring people together outside with music.

In his latest show in Brighton on May 30, hundreds of people rallied behind him on bikes, roller-skates or on foot, and the livestream was watched by more than 1,36,000 people on Facebook.

Speaking to The Guardian on his growing following, he said that he didn’t expect that so many people following him and was humbled that they appreciated his work.

The pioneering music sensation repairs cars for living and plans to do a roadshow across the country.

