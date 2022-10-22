'Beautiful Act': Burger King Felicitates Employee Who Paid For Little Girl's Meal

A heartfelt gesture of a burger chain employee has been winning hearts on the internet. Dheeraj Sharma, an employee at a Noida outlet of Burger King, paid for the order of a little girl after she was unable to afford it. A heart-warming picture of the incident was shared on Twitter.

The picture shows a young girl standing across the counter waiting for her order. According to the caption posted with the photo, the girl had only Rs 10 in her hand. Although the cost of the burger was Rs 90, the employee did not refuse to serve her and paid the remaining amount, Rs 80, from his own pocket.

What made the incident more special was that it took place on October 16, when World Food Day is observed across the globe. Reacting to the photo, internet users said more people like Dheeraj were needed in the world.

More of such people are needed in today's world https://t.co/jxmkgYkdKR — Avadh Kumar (@Akichauhan1985) October 16, 2022

To honour Dheeraj for his kind gesture, Burger King held a felicitation ceremony. They also shared pictures of the same on their Twitter handle.

“This World Food Day, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a burger but had only ₹10 with her,” Burger King tweeted.

Take a look:

This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/89oXh07sOB — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022

Following this, Burger King tweeted, “Dheeraj, out of sheer humanity, gave her the burger and also paid for it from his own pocket. We, at RBA, salute his generosity and kindness which is rare and special.”

In the tweet thread, the burger giant that the company’s head of operation for the North region visited the outlet and felicitate Dheeraj for his kind gesture. Wishing a happy Diwali, the burger chain thanked its employee for ensuring to serve the guests with great hospitability and warmth.

