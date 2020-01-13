'Beautiful': Adorable Video of Mother and Child Playing Gully Cricket Mesmerizes Mohammad Kaif

It is said that in India, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion. It is followed by people from all walks of life, who passionately look forward to the cricketers and consider them as idols.

The game of cricket is arguably the one which kids, right from their childhood, start playing and dream of representing the country on the international stage. It's a game which transcends religion, class, status or gender and is loved by all.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, on Monday, tweeted one such video which told the tale of how popular the game of cricket is.

In the 27-second video, a child can be seen batting as his mother bowls. The toddler smashes the plastic ball to the side of a busy road, the boundary.

"Mother bowling, child batting. Just one word - Beautiful": Kaif wrote along with the video.

Mother bowling, Child batting.Just one word- Beautiful pic.twitter.com/Es1PVkOwZz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 13, 2020

The short clip managed to induce nostalgia among cricket-loving Twitterati.

I remember playing with my Aai in our backyard. Beautiful memories of childhood. — पराग कुलकर्णी_ pmk (@Kewlparry) January 13, 2020

Adorable...reminds me so much of my own son batting and my dad bowling.. — Ganesh (@thoppaganesh) January 13, 2020

that's like my mum and I during childhood days !! — Aakar (@aakarvyas23) January 13, 2020

Such a beautiful scene — Subrat kumar sen☘️ (@subratkumar1756) January 13, 2020

Heart touching....... — Rajashekar Shensetty (@shensetty) January 13, 2020

On Sunday, Kaif had garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after he posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it.

"My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna," the former Uttar Pradesh skipper had captioned the image, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility.

My Sudama moment with lord Krishna ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ pic.twitter.com/qtOEqLTX1R — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 12, 2020

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.