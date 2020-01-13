Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

'Beautiful': Adorable Video of Mother and Child Playing Gully Cricket Mesmerizes Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, on Monday, tweeted a video which told the tale of how popular the game of cricket is in the country.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Beautiful': Adorable Video of Mother and Child Playing Gully Cricket Mesmerizes Mohammad Kaif
Screenshot from video tweeted by Mohammad Kaif.

It is said that in India, cricket is not just a sport, it's a religion. It is followed by people from all walks of life, who passionately look forward to the cricketers and consider them as idols.

The game of cricket is arguably the one which kids, right from their childhood, start playing and dream of representing the country on the international stage. It's a game which transcends religion, class, status or gender and is loved by all.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, on Monday, tweeted one such video which told the tale of how popular the game of cricket is.

In the 27-second video, a child can be seen batting as his mother bowls. The toddler smashes the plastic ball to the side of a busy road, the boundary.

"Mother bowling, child batting. Just one word - Beautiful": Kaif wrote along with the video.

The short clip managed to induce nostalgia among cricket-loving Twitterati.

On Sunday, Kaif had garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after he posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it.

"My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna," the former Uttar Pradesh skipper had captioned the image, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility.

(With IANS inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram