'Beauty' Filter That's Not: Twitter User Calls Out 'Blackface' Trend on Desi Instagram

Instagram filters are under fire again, and this time, it is for its Blackface filter. Twitter user ‘Valia Babycats’ recently posted a thread in which she pointed out that Indian users are using the blackface filter to promote colourism. She wrote: “There’s an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people!”

There's an actual blackface filter that ends up showing you differently towards the end when you shoot a reel on Instagram and Indian people are doing this like some Fair and lovely ad shit and glorifying it what is wrong with people! pic.twitter.com/Wn0Y1FOSRx— Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

The user added: “In almost all the videos first the person looks sad that they are darker, and they touch their face and look at their hands. Then they turn back to their original “fair" color and look happy.”

In almost all the videos first the person looks sad that they are darker, and they touch their face and look at their hands. Then they turn back to their original "fair" color and look happy. pic.twitter.com/0Y5ZzcyRO4— Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

She made an appeal to the app to ban the filter. “No seriously what is this racist fair and lovely sh*t,

@instagram please ban this goddamn filter and trend,” she wrote.

No seriously what is this racist fair and lovely shit, @instagram please ban this goddamn filter and trend pic.twitter.com/bnM6583KT8— Valia Babycats 🏳️‍🌈 (@Vaishnavioffl) July 24, 2021

Indians’ preference for fair skin is not a well-kept secret. A look at matrimonial columns in newspapers confirms our bias towards women with fair skin, and such blatant colourism has often been called out. Hindustan Lever’s cosmetic product ‘Fair and Lovely’ which has a long history of producing ads that equate fair skin colour with success, changed its name to ‘Glow and Lovely’ after long-standing demands to stop the discriminatory practice. However, it seems, a mere change in name is not enough to change deeply entrenched prejudices, as is evident from the traction these videos get.

The Twitter user added in the thread: “This video has 2.2 million views. What the actual f*ck.’

This is not the first time that Instagram has been accused of allowing discriminatory filters on the app. Facebook, which owns Instagram, created Spark AR, a tool that enables everyone to create their own filters.

According to Input magazine report, “A Facebook spokesperson said that their filter approval process uses Facebook’s standard Hate Speech policies as their basis. “Blackface is explicitly not allowed,” the spokesperson stated. And yet there are many of them being approved — and being left up once reported, too.”

The magazine added: “Filters can be particularly egregious given their use of augmented reality, technology capable of transforming users’ appearances in real-time. An old photo of someone in blackface is horrible enough; technology capable of putting blackface on an infinite number of users is far, far, worse. And Facebook seems entirely unable to keep up with the skyrocketing popularity of filter-making, whether due to a lack of human moderators or underwhelming approval standards.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here