'Beauty is Everywhere': NASA Shares Images of Martian Land Eroded by Wind

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is observing the red planet from its orbit, and every once in a while it keeps sending pictures back of what craters, dunes, ice caps and other phenomena on the planet look like. Looking at the pictures from another world on our screens, one could be fascinated by the interesting details and patterns in these observations. Now, in the latest dispatch, the Orbiter has sent beautiful pictures of the Martian rocks that have undergone erosion from the winds.

In an Instagram post on September 5, NASA shared beautiful images of Ma’adim Vallis outflow channel - a large area where once water flowed out of lakes -on Mars. The caption explains that the beautiful patterns in the outflow channel - which are shaped by the wind -demonstrate the erosive power of wind, something we usually do not consider while talking of erosion. According to NASA, “Just as water and lava can leave their marks on a landscape, the wind is also an extremely powerful and erosive force.” The pictures were taken using the Mars orbiter’s powerful High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera. The outflow channel in the picture is about 700 kilometres long, which is one-tenth of the Amazon river. According to NASA, the images are “almost reminiscent of an abstract painting."

The pair of images show surfaces of rocky land filled with show wide but shallow pits, and directional lines that form a beautiful pattern. The shape of the lines remarkably captures the blow of the wind that has been here, as if the wind has frozen in the shapes. Finding the pictures wonderful, many Instagram users expressed their fascination in comments. “That is awesome,” a user wrote. Another user said, “Nature is beautiful.” Appreciating the beauty of the red planet, an Instagram user wrote, “Mars, I am going to fall in your love.”

What do you think of the pictures and the erosive power of winds?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here