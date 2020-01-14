Beauty Vlogger Nikkie Comes Out as Transgender, Says Blackmailers Wanted to Leak Her Story
In a 17-minute-long video titled “I’m coming out”, the Dutch YouTuber goes on to say how she was being blackmailed and thus chose to come out to fans herself.
Taking the YouTube fraternity by storm, makeup artist and beauty vlogger Nikkie de Jager, popular known as NikkieTutorials, came out as a transgender on January 13 (Monday).
Without naming the blackmailers, she says that they “wanted to leak [her] story to the press".
To keep her fans from knowing this aspect of her life from outside sources or the media, she decided to take “back [her] own power” and reveal the news on her personal YouTube channel.
The 25-year-old admitted that she did not believe in labels and wanted to be her own person. She said, “I am NikkieTutorials, and I am Nikkie. I am me.”
But even after being put on the spot, she didn’t have inhibitions to admit that she was a transgender, she added.
Nikkie then recalled being “born in the wrong body” when she was younger and informed her viewers that she had the transformation done by age 19.
Voicing her insecurity, she said that she did not want her fans to see her any differently. To ground their trust in her, she reiterates that “at the end of the day”, she is essentially who her fans have come to know in her career spanning over a decade.
Her video has garnered over 10,526,343 views on YouTube and has been shared widely across platforms.
People came out in support of her. One YouTuber user commented, “Go Nikkie you do you!”, while another said the fact that her video was “number one on trending” restored their faith in humanity.
Some also brought attention to the fact that she “was blackmailed into coming out.”
