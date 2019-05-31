English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Bee-ing Friendly': McDonald's Installs 'McHive' to Shelter Decreasing Bee Population
The tiny establishment, McHive, only caters to bees and the interior of the miniature restaurant is made of a box where the tiny critters can live.
McHives, the smallest McDonald's outlet ever | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
It seems that McDonald's' in Sweden are currently catering to the needs of a very different set of clientele. The fast-food chain is constantly in the news for a variety of reasons (they may introduce vegan burgers soon, a report says), and is now trying to spread awareness about the world's decreasing bee population.
A McDonald's outlet was recently built in Sweden that is really pint-sized. The tiny establishment, McHive was created by advertising and marketing firm Nord DBB and only caters to bees and the interior of the miniature restaurant is made of a box where the tiny critters can live.
Created by advertising and marketing firm Nord DBB, The McHive is complete with modern décor and the iconic golden arches.
The installation is part of a country-wide initiative to raise awareness about the world’s dwindling bee population, a report in inhabitat.com said.
It turns out that various franchises in Sweden are now setting up fully-functional beehives, known as McHives, on their rooftops.
Bees around the world are going extinct due to the use of insecticides in farming and human encroachment in natural habitats. In order to protect them, several McDonald’s in Sweden have turned their roofs, lawns and unused areas into safe havens for the flying insects.
McDonald 'bee' friendly: Fast food chain creates McHives to raise awareness about world's decreasing bee population
Speaking to BGR.com, Nord DDB explained that the initiative started out locally but is getting stronger. He added, "More franchisees around the country are joining the cause and have also started replacing the grass around their restaurants with flowers and plants that are important for the wellbeing of wild bees."
