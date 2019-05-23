Take the pledge to vote

Bee-zarre! 80,000 Bees Found in this Unsuspecting Spanish Couple’s Bedroom Wall

An unsuspecting Spanish couple lived with a whopping 80,000 bees in their bedroom for almost two years despite being pestered by a constant buzzing sound.

Bee-zarre! 80,000 Bees Found in this Unsuspecting Spanish Couple’s Bedroom Wall
Image for representation only.
An unsuspecting Spanish couple lived with a whopping 80,000 bees in their bedroom for almost two years despite being pestered by a constant buzzing sound.

The couple who live in the historic southern city of Granada, in Andalusia, had many sleepless nights before the source of the strange noise in their house was finally established by a beekeeper.

"From about three months ago there was an unbearable noise and they didn't know what to do," expert Sergio Guerrero, from local apitherapy company La Colmena Sanadora, was quoted as saying by CNN. "Just imagine!" he said.

Guerrero said he was surprised that the couple had been able to live in the house with a staggering 80,000 bees nested inside their bedroom wall.

“With a hive that big it’s a wonder they didn’t have a constant buzz in their ear,” Guerrero told Spanish website 20 minutos.

“I can’t understand how they’ve been able to live with them for the past two years,” he said.

A queen bee is capable of laying 1,400 daily eggs in a day and Guerrero believes higher temperatures over the past two years could have contributed to the hive’s longer reproductive period.

A large number of flowers in the area could also have played a role in the hive growing so big.
