English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Bee-zarre! 80,000 Bees Found in this Unsuspecting Spanish Couple’s Bedroom Wall
An unsuspecting Spanish couple lived with a whopping 80,000 bees in their bedroom for almost two years despite being pestered by a constant buzzing sound.
Image for representation only.
An unsuspecting Spanish couple lived with a whopping 80,000 bees in their bedroom for almost two years despite being pestered by a constant buzzing sound.
The couple who live in the historic southern city of Granada, in Andalusia, had many sleepless nights before the source of the strange noise in their house was finally established by a beekeeper.
"From about three months ago there was an unbearable noise and they didn't know what to do," expert Sergio Guerrero, from local apitherapy company La Colmena Sanadora, was quoted as saying by CNN. "Just imagine!" he said.
Guerrero said he was surprised that the couple had been able to live in the house with a staggering 80,000 bees nested inside their bedroom wall.
“With a hive that big it’s a wonder they didn’t have a constant buzz in their ear,” Guerrero told Spanish website 20 minutos.
“I can’t understand how they’ve been able to live with them for the past two years,” he said.
A queen bee is capable of laying 1,400 daily eggs in a day and Guerrero believes higher temperatures over the past two years could have contributed to the hive’s longer reproductive period.
A large number of flowers in the area could also have played a role in the hive growing so big.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The couple who live in the historic southern city of Granada, in Andalusia, had many sleepless nights before the source of the strange noise in their house was finally established by a beekeeper.
"From about three months ago there was an unbearable noise and they didn't know what to do," expert Sergio Guerrero, from local apitherapy company La Colmena Sanadora, was quoted as saying by CNN. "Just imagine!" he said.
Guerrero said he was surprised that the couple had been able to live in the house with a staggering 80,000 bees nested inside their bedroom wall.
“With a hive that big it’s a wonder they didn’t have a constant buzz in their ear,” Guerrero told Spanish website 20 minutos.
“I can’t understand how they’ve been able to live with them for the past two years,” he said.
A queen bee is capable of laying 1,400 daily eggs in a day and Guerrero believes higher temperatures over the past two years could have contributed to the hive’s longer reproductive period.
A large number of flowers in the area could also have played a role in the hive growing so big.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Avengers, Indians in America are in Cinema Hall today Watching Lok Sabha Elections Live
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- With Aladdin Releasing, Here are Other Disney Live-Action Adaptations That You Must Watch
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results