Beef Eating Scenes, 'Hinduphobia', 'Racist' Slur: Why Angry Indians Want Ban on Paatal Lok

Beef Eating Scenes, 'Hinduphobia', 'Racist' Slur: Why Angry Indians Want Ban on Paatal Lok

'#BoycottPaatalLok' has been trending on social media for some days now as people have been accusing the series of showing Hindus in a bad light.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Web series Paatal Lok has courted many controversies ever since it was first aired on Amazon Prime on May 15. From touching upon sensitive issues like caste divisions in north India to using photograph of a BJP leader in one of the scenes, Anushka Sharma's production seems to have rubbed many people the wrong way. In latest, people have objected to a scene where Sadhu (hermit) is shown consuming meat with the photo of a deity in the background.

The scene is from the last episode of the series and shows actor Rajesh Sharma (playing the role of Jwala Gujjar) eating mutton while a sadhu serves him bread.

People have been objecting to this and many other issues in the web series and are now demanding a ban on it. It has been accused of 'hinduphobic'.'#BoycottPaatalLok' has been trending on social media for some days now.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh MLA Nandkishore Gurjar had filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma, the show's producer, for using his photo in the show without his permission. He even said that Virat Kohli should divorce her for producing such content.

That is not all for the show. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa too shared his concern about the depiction of Sikh characters in the show. He has aobjected to a scene where a Sikh man is shown raping a woman. Sirsa said that Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar should look into the matter and ban the series.

Last week, Anushka Sharma was served with a legal notice by a member of the Lawyers Guild, Viren Sri Gurung over seemingly insulting towards the Nepali community. It was regarding an interrogation scene where a woman cop uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character.


