Beer Ice Cream, Anyone? Belgian Brewery's April Fool's Joke on Social Media Becomes Reality

A brewery in Namur, Belgium, has joined forces with an ice cream maker to concoct a sorbet — a beer ice pop, more precisely. Be careful to lick this ice pop in moderation, however, due to its alcohol content. Who else but a Belgian brewery could come up with a beer ice pop? It is in Namur, Belgium, that the Houppe brewery has launched a beer-flavored “Houpopop," in collaboration with ice-pop-makers Hopopop. In a skillful combination of the two artisanal techniques, the result is a slightly alcoholic sorbet (2.8%).

“This is no longer an April Fool’s"

This new sorbet was first announced April 1, 2020, on social media, when this intriguing new “Houpopop" made its Instagram debut. The brewery created a buzz by offering its beer ice pop as an April Fool’s joke, before changing its mind and bringing the ice pop to market a little over a year later.

It’s the perfect summer snack for anyone who hates warm beer. But, for now, you will have to head to Namur to sample the frozen treat.

A word of warning nonetheless. This beer ice pop is for adults only. With an alcohol content of 2.8%, the sorbet should in no case be given to children, and adults should enjoy it in moderation.

