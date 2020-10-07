Beer to Peanut Butter, Space Lovers List Items They Would Take to Moon For NASA’s 2024 Trip

Ever wondered about space missions? Everything planned for decades, dehydrated food packets, bodysuits that barely allow one to move. Then there are the human elements – trained for years, taught to survive in the toughest survival camps known to us. Their will is made rock-hard to survive the arduous journey that lies ahead of them.

Wandering in the harsh wilderness of space can be tough, physically and emotionally. That is why space agencies like NASA focus on employee behaviour and boosting up their morality as much as on boosting rockets.

The Artemis moon mission, according to their official website, will be taking the first ‘woman on the moon’ by 2024. The space agency posts regular updates about the mission or sometimes simple images and videos to remind and hype people about the grand mission.

In the most recent Insta post, NASA updated about Artemis mission. It is going through ‘Green Run Hot Fire Test’ which is one of the hundred tests the spacecraft will go through before the actual launch. Safety first, after all.

What would you pack on a trip to the Moon? ⚽As we prepare to fire up our @NASA_SLS Moon rocket engines for the Green Run test, we're asking you to show us what you'd bring with you on an #Artemis lunar mission. Share your #NASAMoonKit: https://t.co/wJKZ6mBe0p pic.twitter.com/9sasiOCH2P — NASA (@NASA) October 6, 2020

To feel close to humanity and the world they have left behind, NASA astronauts can carry some personal items with them. Of course, the items have to be vetted. Not a gram of unknown substance is allowed to board the spacecraft – whether it’s going to the international space station or destined to land on other planets or moons.

But once it’s been authorised, virtually any personal item can be taken to space, tangible proof of humanity, love and families the spacemen and women may have back on Earth. With space-wars making a comeback, NASA is invested heavily in multiple upcoming missions and probes.

The space agency asked its nearly 60 million followers on Instagram, and 40 million on Twitter, if they were the ones going to the moon, what would do they take with them? Here are some of the responses from a post liked over a million times on Instagram and Twitter.

A beer and a camera. So I can be the first person to drink a beer on the moon, and someone can take a picture for the statue that comes with all the “First person to...” lunar accomplishments. — Eric Generic (@EricLittlejoh20) October 6, 2020

Yep all that except the peanut butter i seem to get a weird hypoglycemic reaction to it lately the only food that does it, i think i'd replace it with a box of minestrone cuppa soups instead. A word search book i want to take too. — ♦*Emma*♦ (@BlueBird1827) October 7, 2020

Cellular regeneratorFood replicator3D printerHolographic doctorRobot assistantsParticle disruptorNano robotic assemblersProtein resequencersMedical aid kitWater condensersFusion power intermix chamberVacuum showers & laundrySunchokes,Dates & avocado seeds — Phantom of the 31st Order (@HappycatCRYPTO) October 7, 2020

I was seriously thinking & writing list of things i would take on this trip as if i would get a chance to go in this trip for realBt then suddenly i came out of day dream — Greeneshia Art House (@GreeneshiaArt) October 6, 2020

1) iPhone2) Chocolate3) Cat foodYou haven't said there AREN'T Moon cats... — Mike Cane - Lockdowns Until 2025 (@mikecane) October 6, 2020

I'll bring a grill and a couple steaks.BBQ party on the Moon! pic.twitter.com/T0P7GBYPlk — Dale (@DBSLarsson) October 6, 2020

Ooh great question! My family and cat of course but also a camera, lots of cake, board games, wind up record player if it exists and tons of records. Also a telescope to keep an eye on our little blue dot. — DiBi ツ (Diane) (@Diane6646) October 6, 2020

Here’s what the first men on the moon took with them:

Neil Armstrong took pieces from Wright Brother’s first flight, his college fraternity pin, olive branch pin. Buzz Aldrin took items for the holy sacrament while Michael Collins carried poems, coins, flags

What would you take?