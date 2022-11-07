BeerBiceps Podcast Guest Says Women Who Have More Sex 'Look Older', Gets Schooled

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia aka BeerBiceps drew controversy after a guest on his podcast made some bizarre comments about women’s sexuality. The guest Ambika Devi (whose given name was Juliana Gomez) came to India from Columbia over a decade ago, lived in Vrindavan ashrams and after learning about the Indian culture, yoga, Odissi dance, decided to adopt brahmacharya or celibacy as a way of life. During the interview, she told Ranveer that celibacy is adopted so as to channel the energy to be transported to a different spiritual level.

Ranveer said that in the case of men, it’s “obvious” how sexual energy gets saved. When he asked her how this purported loss of energy due to having sex works when it comes to women, Ambika said, “No, it’s mainly for men. But a woman who has a lot of sex in her life looks older. They age faster than someone who has only one relationship in her life.” Ranveer then went on to add how during a “no f*p” theme, his meditations run deeper.

The discussion further contributes to the taboos around women’s sexuality and also manages to age-shame them in the same breath. Needless to say, what she said is not buttressed by science. Twitter users criticised the conversation in good measure.

an amazing 'meritorious' discussion.

can anthropology depts plz research savarna culture? iam fascinated. pic.twitter.com/zu7x5EOxP5 — Buffalo Intellectual (@RavikantKisana) October 31, 2022

How does this @BeerBicepsGuy get away by talking and preaching such random crap. These kind of influencers and people following them are going to take us in deeper chaos. https://t.co/zMDELs67VW — Vineeta💫 (@VineetaWagh) November 4, 2022

Lady, all scientific evidence points to the fact that sex keeps you younger and healthy-men and women. Sex results in powerful release of all happy things,depraved cannot understand. Fake accented ignoramuses. https://t.co/sGL4IvqB60 — Geeta Madhavan (@TruthNo_7) November 2, 2022

The solution for India also lies in equity of pleasure Pleasure should be everyone's right & our school curriculum should've sex education in their syllabus Having sex more times won't make anyone to lose anything,except calories!

Even the great Yogis were sexually active then! https://t.co/QwXqa8jlXz — Dr. Bharatashree V M🇮🇳 #DalitDoctor (@Bharatashree) November 2, 2022

This is not the first time Ranveer’s content has drawn flak. Earlier, he had been criticised after suggesting how women should dress to bring men “to their knees”.

