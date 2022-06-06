Bees Can be Legally Called Fish in California, US Court Rules

Listing bees under the group of endangered species, a California appeals court has ruled that four bees species will now be legally considered fish. The case started with a 2019 lawsuit when the California Fish and Game Commission designated four bumble bee species as endangered under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA), The Hill website reported. This move was opposed by large agricultural groups who appealed to a superior court the following year. As per the CESA, endangered species are classified into groups such as birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish, and plants.

The agricultural groups had argued that bees, being insects, could not be listed as endangered as per the act. The commission, meanwhile, called the bees invertebrates which meant it would fall in the category of fish. In the latest ruling, the court said the threatened species could be categorized as fish under the CESA as the definition of fish includes vertebrates too. “We next consider whether the commission’s authority is limited to listing only aquatic invertebrates. We conclude the answer is, ‘no’,” the ruling stated.

The commission was given the legal authority to designate invertebrate species as endangered even if they are not aquatic species. According to the court ruling, although the term fish is used to refer to aquatic species, “the term of art employed by the Legislature in the definition of fish in section 45 is not so limited.”

The justices concluded that some land-based invertebrates can be listed under the law such as bees. The ruling was welcomed by wildlife officials who highlighted that it would play a crucial role in protecting other endangered species. One of the case’s intervenor defendants, Pamela Flick from Defenders of Wildlife, said, “It is a great day for California’s bumble bees”. Flick added that the decision brings all of California’s threatened species under the CESA. She stressed that it is “critical to protecting our state’s renown biodiversity,” reported The Independent.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.