Bees, Sun, Dhoni: ICC Gets Fans to Share Bizarre Instances that Have Halted Cricket

Unthinkable incidents have taken place on the cricket field. With the world in coronavirus pandemic lockdown, ICC has taken it upon themselves to keep the fans entertained (and busy) in their homes.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Remember when Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni lost his cool during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019? CSK needed 18 runs from the final over but Dhoni was dismissed on the third ball of the over by Ben Stokes.

The fourth delivery, however, was first signalled a no-ball by umpire Ulhas Gandhe, but then the decision was changed after he consulted the square-leg umpire, Bruce Oxenford.

This was when, Dhoni, who was seated in the dugout area, stormed into the field and confronted both the umpires, questioning them over the reason of their reversing the decision.

Unthinkable instances such as this and many more have taken place on the cricket field. With the world in coronavirus pandemic lockdown, the International Cricket Council has taken it upon themselves to keep the fans entertained (and busy) in their homes.

From sharing cricket puzzles to asking fans to list their favourite childhood misconceptions around the sport, ICC's social media is more active than ever.

On Saturday, the cricketing council asked fans to share the strangest reasons that have brought the play to a halt. ICC went first and shared a snap from India vs Australia Test match held at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, where the proceedings took a hit when the players and umpires were in for a bee swarm.

Here's what fans shared with the ICC:

#1


Sun, not rain, became the spoilsport for a brief period because the flare from the setting fireball blinded the sight of Indian batsmen. The play was held up as India were chasing at 44/1 when opener Dhawan complained that he wasn't able to spot the ball delivered by New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson. But why hasn't the sun blocked a player's vision before? Cricket pundits noted that normally the cricket pitches are positioned in a North-South direction to avoid such interference from the sun. However, the pitch at McLean Park is facing the East-West direction.

#2


#3


#4


In a rather unfortunate incident, a fan shared a photo from an incident that shook the cricket fraternity.

Sri Lanka's cricket team members prepare to board a Pakistani military helicopter at the Gaddafi stadium after their team bus was attacked by gunmen while on the way to the stadium in Lahore

(File image by Reuters)

For perhaps the first time, cricketers became the target of a terror attack when terrorists aimed at their team bus in Lahore. The Sri Lankan team was on their way to the Gadaffi stadium when terrorists fired at the bus with guns and hand grenades.

Seven people lost their lives and several Sri Lankan players were injured. The team was airlifted from the stadium and taken safely to Sri Lanka.

The attack cost Pakistan big as teams stopped touring the country.

Here are some more instances that disrupted the play:


You can also check the ICC's official Facebook page for more reasons that interrupted cricket.

